Historic buildings to open their doors

The Norfolk Nelson Museum Picture: Archant

Heritage Open Days events are being held at buildings and venues across the borough of Great Yarmouth over the next two weekends.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Following its success in previous years, this national event has now been extended over two weekends and offers the rare chance for people to take a glimpse at fascinating, historic buildings, some of which are not normally open to the public, for free.

Visits to buildings such as the Fisherman’s Hospital, the Royal Naval Hospital, the Nelson Museum, Tolhouse Gaol and Great Yarmouth Masonic Lodge and Royal Assembly Rooms are but a few that are included in this annual event on the list for Great Yarmouth area venues.

Many of these buildings will also be offering tours.

The first Heritage Open Days event runs September 6 to 9 and is followed next week on September 13 to 16.

Check out the website for more information, opening times and tours, by visiting

www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/printable-area-lists/laa/Great%20Yarmouth

