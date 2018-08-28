Town centre KFC closed for major refurbishment
PUBLISHED: 16:39 09 November 2018
Archant
Great Yarmouth’s KFC, in the town centre is closed for refurbishment.
The fast food chain on High Street will be closed for ten days for what KFC describe as ‘major refurbishment’.
The notice says: “Please note this restaurant will be closed from November 5 to November 15 for major refurbishment.
“Our seafront KFC restaurant Atlantis will be open, Only five minute walk from here opposite The Marina Centre.
“Please accept our apologies for any inconvenience this may cause.”
KFC will be closed until November 15.