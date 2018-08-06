Search

Sea shanties and sing-a-longs - Great Yarmouth Maritime Festival returns

PUBLISHED: 18:13 08 September 2018

Maritime Festival in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Maritime Festival in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Victoria Pertusa

There were sea shanties, ships and even Jack Sparrow made an appearance as thousands gathered for a celebration of a seaside town’s rich maritime heritage.

The Great Yarmouth Maritime Festival returned to the South Quay for its 19th year this weekend.

Tourists and local people flocked to the free and fun family event to soak up the sea air and marvel at the selection of impressive ships and boats.

The George Stephenson steam ship proved especially popular, as did the Second World War minesweeper AMS 60 Bernisse and the prototype warship MV Triton.

Organiser Aileen Mobbs said: “The event highlights our maritime heritage and how we live by the sea now.

“There are all day activities for all ages and it’s a nice day out by the seaside.”

Mrs Mobbs explained the event regularly attracts around 25,000 people each year to a part of the quay often neglected.

She added: “It’s all about education and appreciation of the environment we live in.”

