Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Reader letter: Why move the market? If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it

PUBLISHED: 12:00 08 September 2018

Launch of the Yarmouth Market ShopAppy scheme enabling customers to shop online. Picture: Nick Butcher

Launch of the Yarmouth Market ShopAppy scheme enabling customers to shop online. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

Reading in the Mercury last week about the proposed movement of the market.

This is not a good idea. The market is the hub of the town centre and has been in the same place for many, many years and famed for its chips!

So why the urge all of a sudden to change it?

What is the saying ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’!

What is going to be put in place where the market is now? A car park I suppose as the cars will have to park somewhere, or if they stay where they are people will have to walk through lines of parked cars to get to the stalls, plus it is extra walking for people who are not to good at walking a distance.

So please,councillors, listen to the public and all the stallholders and DO NOT MOVE THE MARKET.

A E Abrey

Gorleston

Other News

Reader letter: Why move the market? If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it

18 minutes ago Andrew Fitchett
Launch of the Yarmouth Market ShopAppy scheme enabling customers to shop online. Picture: Nick Butcher

Reading in the Mercury last week about the proposed movement of the market.

Popular Norfolk Broads figure and Alphacraft founder Langford Jillings dies aged 79

54 minutes ago Daniel Bennett
Popular Norfolk Broads figure and Alphacraft founder Langford Jillings has died aged 79. Picture: Supplied by Matt Ware

The well known Norfolk Broads boating pioneer and business owner Langford Jillings Snr has died at the age of 79.

Search continues for ‘potentially vulnerable’ missing 79-year-old

11:15 James Carr
Missing man George Vale. PHOTO: Suffolk Police

Police are continuing to search for a missing 79-year-old as concerns grow for his wellbeing.

Dualling the A47 would make closures due to accidents less likely, say police

10:30 Conor Matchett
Delays are being caused on the A47 near Great Yarmouth by a broken down vehicle. PHOTO: Google Maps

Dualling the A47 would make accidents less likely to close the whole road, according to Norfolk Police.

Most Read

Man who was removed from hospital by court order dies back on ward while on hunger strike

Thu, 15:42 Geraldine Scott
Adriano Guedes. Photo: BBC Look East/PA Wire

A man who was evicted from an East Anglian hospital by court order after more than two years has died while on hunger strike back in a hospital bed.

Read more
James Paget University Hospital

“We are at our complete wits’ end with worry” - Dad’s emotional appeal for missing 12-year-old son

Monday, August 6, 2018 Sophie Wyllie
Dylan Blower, 12, who has gone missing from his home in Southtown near Great Yarmouth. Pcture: DAMIEN BLOWER

Searches are taking place for a 12-year-old boy who has gone missing from home.

Read more
Trafalgar College

Spilt milk closes busy bypass

Tue, 08:40 Liz Coates
Spilt milk caused delays in Caister. Picture: James Bass

A clean-up operation was underway in Caister this morning after a milk lorry shed some of its load.

Read more

‘Did you forget about the gig?’ - Great Yarmouth theatre will not reschedule Peter Andre show as fans react angrily

Mon, 13:13 Bethany Wales
Peter Andre. Picture: PA.

Britannia Theatre said it will not be rescheduling the cancelled Peter Andre show this year.

Read more
Facebook

Fans describe ‘heart-breaking’ cancellation of Peter Andre show

Sunday, September 2, 2018 Conor Matchett
Peter Andre in 2013. Picture: Maurice Gray

Fans who missed out on seeing Peter Andre in Great Yarmouth last night have described the singer’s decision to cancel his show as “heart-breaking”.

Read more
Facebook

Local Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy