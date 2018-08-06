Reader letter: Why move the market? If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it

Reading in the Mercury last week about the proposed movement of the market.

This is not a good idea. The market is the hub of the town centre and has been in the same place for many, many years and famed for its chips!

So why the urge all of a sudden to change it?

What is the saying ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’!

What is going to be put in place where the market is now? A car park I suppose as the cars will have to park somewhere, or if they stay where they are people will have to walk through lines of parked cars to get to the stalls, plus it is extra walking for people who are not to good at walking a distance.

So please,councillors, listen to the public and all the stallholders and DO NOT MOVE THE MARKET.

A E Abrey

Gorleston