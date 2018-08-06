Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Great Yarmouth council reassures stall holders over plans to move market

PUBLISHED: 16:33 03 September 2018 | UPDATED: 16:33 03 September 2018

Great Yarmouth Borough Council leader, Graham Plant, alongside Labour leader, Trevor Wainwright. Picture Neil Perry

Great Yarmouth Borough Council leader, Graham Plant, alongside Labour leader, Trevor Wainwright. Picture Neil Perry

Archant

Great Yarmouth Borough Council have reassured stall holders that plans to move its historic market are not final.

The market place has been in Yarmouth for hundreds of years and traders have expressed their anger at the possibility of it being moved, revealed last week.

Graham Plant, council leader, reassured market traders on Monday that there are “no firm plans whatsoever” on the proposal.

He said: “We’re at the consultation stage and are asking the general public, traders and people surrounding the market place what they would like to see done.

“There’s a lot of misinformation out there that I’m hearing from councillors - not from my group, but independent - making up stories about what has already been decided.

“It’s disingenuous and it is causing no end of problems and worries for people on the market.”

Many businesses have been trading on the market for over 50 years including Brewer’s Chip Saloon and Barrie’s Tea Stall.

Traders accept that the market place needs regenerating but many oppose any proposals which would involve a relocation.

James Rose, who owns Dearno’s Market Chips which has been a family business for 50 years, said: “There needs to be investment but that should be based around improving people’s whole experience of being in Yarmouth, not on re-locating the stalls.”

The council is hoping to receive Coastal Community funding of between £1.5 million to £2 million to make the market “more attractive”.

Mr Plant added: “We’ve been told the market has been dying for the last 20 years with numbers going down and people leaving the market.

“It’s really bad that when you try to do something good for the town there’s other people turning it around and saying you’re going to lose your stall.”

Leader of the Labour group at GYBC, Trevor Wainwright, said: “The investment will hopefully kick-start retailers coming back into our town centre.

“All we’re really interested in is bringing Yarmouth into the 21st century.”

The council have made an open invitation for market traders to come into the town hall and discuss any concerns they have.

Mr Plant said: “It’s absolutely crucial for people who work and operate on the market place to talk to us.”

Other News

Great Yarmouth council reassures stall holders over plans to move market

16:33 Joseph Norton
Great Yarmouth Borough Council leader, Graham Plant, alongside Labour leader, Trevor Wainwright. Picture Neil Perry

Great Yarmouth Borough Council have reassured stall holders that plans to move its historic market are not final.

Former Norfolk man set to stand trial following death of five people in shop explosion

16:17 Peter Walsh
Emergency services at the scene on Hinckley Road in Leicester. PIC: Aaron Chown PA Archive/PA Images

Three men are set to stand trial later this year after five people, including a former Norfolk woman, were killed in a shop explosion.

‘Did you forget about the gig?’ - Great Yarmouth theatre will not reschedule Peter Andre show as fans react angrily

13:13 Bethany Wales
Peter Andre. Picture Archant.

Britannia Theatre said it will not be rescheduling the cancelled Peter Andre show this year.

Transport for some of Norfolk’s vulnerable people to be taken away

12:34 Dan Grimmer
Adult social services users could have to rely on buses to get around as council bosses look to slash transport costs. Pic: Colin Finch.

Transport for some of Norfolk’s vulnerable people is to be taken away, with councillors saying they will be handed more freedom if they use public transport instead.

Most Read

Fans describe ‘heart-breaking’ cancellation of Peter Andre show

Yesterday, 10:15 Conor Matchett
Peter Andre in 2013. Picture: Maurice Gray

Fans who missed out on seeing Peter Andre in Great Yarmouth last night have described the singer’s decision to cancel his show as “heart-breaking”.

Read more
Facebook

‘Did you forget about the gig?’ - Great Yarmouth theatre will not reschedule Peter Andre show as fans react angrily

13:13 Bethany Wales
Peter Andre. Picture Archant.

Britannia Theatre said it will not be rescheduling the cancelled Peter Andre show this year.

Read more
Facebook

“We are at our complete wits’ end with worry” - Dad’s emotional appeal for missing 12-year-old son

Monday, August 6, 2018 Sophie Wyllie
Dylan Blower, 12, who has gone missing from his home in Southtown near Great Yarmouth. Pcture: DAMIEN BLOWER

Searches are taking place for a 12-year-old boy who has gone missing from home.

Read more
Trafalgar College

Updated: Peter Andre cancels Great Yarmouth show for second time

Saturday, September 1, 2018 Conor Matchett
Peter Andre in 2013. Picture: Maurice Gray

Peter Andre fans who paid up to £91 for a ticket to see the celebrity have been left disappointed after his show in Great Yarmouth was cancelled.

Read more
Facebook

Transport for some of Norfolk’s vulnerable people to be taken away

12:34 Dan Grimmer
Adult social services users could have to rely on buses to get around as council bosses look to slash transport costs. Pic: Colin Finch.

Transport for some of Norfolk’s vulnerable people is to be taken away, with councillors saying they will be handed more freedom if they use public transport instead.

Read more
Liberal Democrat

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 14°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy