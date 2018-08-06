Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Online shopping service launches at Great Yarmouth market

PUBLISHED: 17:16 05 September 2018 | UPDATED: 17:16 05 September 2018

Jonathan Newman at the launch of the new Yarmouth Market place ShopAppy scheme. The app enables customers to view and shop Yarmouth market online. Picture: Nick Butcher

Jonathan Newman at the launch of the new Yarmouth Market place ShopAppy scheme. The app enables customers to view and shop Yarmouth market online. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

Lovers of Great Yarmouth’s historic marketplace can now browse and purchase their favourite items 24 hours a day.

Roxanne Howe at the launch of the new Yarmouth Market place ShopAppy scheme. The app enables customers to view and shop Yarmouth market online. Picture: Nick ButcherRoxanne Howe at the launch of the new Yarmouth Market place ShopAppy scheme. The app enables customers to view and shop Yarmouth market online. Picture: Nick Butcher

Whether it’s a seasonal vegetable box from Ros’s Fruit & Veg stall or one of your favourite tasty treats from Copland Family Bakers, customers will have a wide range of products to choose from.

The ‘click and collect’ service works by people logging onto the ShopAppy website or application for iOS and android where they can browse and choose products from a variety of stalls and pay for them in one transaction.

The Great Yarmouth Town Centre Partnership is piloting the service for 12 months with 21 market trader’s already signed up to the scheme.

Jonathan Newman, of the town centre partnership, said: “I’m very excited to see the service finally launch here and I hope people will adapt to it to suit their different tastes and requirements.

Launch of the Yarmouth Market ShopAppy scheme enabling customers to shop online. Picture: Nick ButcherLaunch of the Yarmouth Market ShopAppy scheme enabling customers to shop online. Picture: Nick Butcher

“We’ve had a mixed reaction from traders as they’re used to trading with people face-to-face but we expected it to take time. We’re hoping it is going to encourage local people to shop in local businesses.”

Ros Cleland of Ros’s Fruit & Vegetables has signed her stall up to the service, she said: “Anything that promotes the town’s market can only be good for us.

“I’ve had good feedback from customers so far and I’m looking forward to seeing how we get on with it.”

Some traders and customers have expressed scepticism about the scheme. However, the service offers those who don’t have the time to visit the market during working hours with the opportunity to collect their purchases at a time and location that is convenient for them.

Kate White, from Yarmouth, said: “I’m a single mum so I can’t always get to the market when I’d need to so the service is great for me.

“It’s a good idea and something I’m definitely going to use a lot more.”

The collection can be made either directly from the market stall or The Market Tavern pub.

The service is part of the EU-funded Go trade initiative aiming to revitalise nine markets across England and France.

Visit shopappy.com

Topic Tags:

Other News

Opposition to ‘huge and overpowering’ homes at Broads marina

17:35 Liz Coates
Concerns have been raised about a riverside footpath close to planned new homes with moorings Picture: Julie Young

An action group has been formed to flag concerns over a bid for new riverside homes and footpath access.

Online shopping service launches at Great Yarmouth market

17:16 Joseph Norton
Jonathan Newman at the launch of the new Yarmouth Market place ShopAppy scheme. The app enables customers to view and shop Yarmouth market online. Picture: Nick Butcher

Lovers of Great Yarmouth’s historic marketplace can now browse and purchase their favourite items 24 hours a day.

Historic buildings to open their doors

14:30 Anthony Carroll
The Norfolk Nelson Museum Picture: Archant

Heritage Open Days events are being held at buildings and venues across the borough of Great Yarmouth over the next two weekends.

Fancy taking part in an emergency exercise?

12:49 Anthony Carroll
Yarmouth Marina Centre. Picture: Nick Butcher

Volunteers are needed for a emergency rest centre training exercise at a Great Yarmouth seafront leisure centre and swimming pool.

Most Read

Spilt milk closes busy bypass

Yesterday, 08:40 Liz Coates
Spilt milk caused delays in Caister. Picture: James Bass

A clean-up operation was underway in Caister this morning after a milk lorry shed some of its load.

Read more

‘Did you forget about the gig?’ - Great Yarmouth theatre will not reschedule Peter Andre show as fans react angrily

Mon, 13:13 Bethany Wales
Peter Andre. Picture: PA.

Britannia Theatre said it will not be rescheduling the cancelled Peter Andre show this year.

Read more
Facebook

“We are at our complete wits’ end with worry” - Dad’s emotional appeal for missing 12-year-old son

Monday, August 6, 2018 Sophie Wyllie
Dylan Blower, 12, who has gone missing from his home in Southtown near Great Yarmouth. Pcture: DAMIEN BLOWER

Searches are taking place for a 12-year-old boy who has gone missing from home.

Read more
Trafalgar College

Fans describe ‘heart-breaking’ cancellation of Peter Andre show

Sunday, September 2, 2018 Conor Matchett
Peter Andre in 2013. Picture: Maurice Gray

Fans who missed out on seeing Peter Andre in Great Yarmouth last night have described the singer’s decision to cancel his show as “heart-breaking”.

Read more
Facebook

No trains between Great Yarmouth and Reedham for six months as part of £68m upgrade

Yesterday, 17:21 Conor Matchett
Network Rail engineers work on the Norwich, Yarmouth, Lowestoft improvements. Picture: Network Rail

A £68m signalling upgrade will see no trains run between Great Yarmouth and Reedham for at least six months.

Read more
Greater Anglia

Local Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy