Online shopping service launches at Great Yarmouth market

Jonathan Newman at the launch of the new Yarmouth Market place ShopAppy scheme. The app enables customers to view and shop Yarmouth market online. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

Lovers of Great Yarmouth’s historic marketplace can now browse and purchase their favourite items 24 hours a day.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Roxanne Howe at the launch of the new Yarmouth Market place ShopAppy scheme. The app enables customers to view and shop Yarmouth market online. Picture: Nick Butcher Roxanne Howe at the launch of the new Yarmouth Market place ShopAppy scheme. The app enables customers to view and shop Yarmouth market online. Picture: Nick Butcher

Whether it’s a seasonal vegetable box from Ros’s Fruit & Veg stall or one of your favourite tasty treats from Copland Family Bakers, customers will have a wide range of products to choose from.

The ‘click and collect’ service works by people logging onto the ShopAppy website or application for iOS and android where they can browse and choose products from a variety of stalls and pay for them in one transaction.

The Great Yarmouth Town Centre Partnership is piloting the service for 12 months with 21 market trader’s already signed up to the scheme.

Jonathan Newman, of the town centre partnership, said: “I’m very excited to see the service finally launch here and I hope people will adapt to it to suit their different tastes and requirements.

Launch of the Yarmouth Market ShopAppy scheme enabling customers to shop online. Picture: Nick Butcher Launch of the Yarmouth Market ShopAppy scheme enabling customers to shop online. Picture: Nick Butcher

“We’ve had a mixed reaction from traders as they’re used to trading with people face-to-face but we expected it to take time. We’re hoping it is going to encourage local people to shop in local businesses.”

Ros Cleland of Ros’s Fruit & Vegetables has signed her stall up to the service, she said: “Anything that promotes the town’s market can only be good for us.

“I’ve had good feedback from customers so far and I’m looking forward to seeing how we get on with it.”

Some traders and customers have expressed scepticism about the scheme. However, the service offers those who don’t have the time to visit the market during working hours with the opportunity to collect their purchases at a time and location that is convenient for them.

Kate White, from Yarmouth, said: “I’m a single mum so I can’t always get to the market when I’d need to so the service is great for me.

“It’s a good idea and something I’m definitely going to use a lot more.”

The collection can be made either directly from the market stall or The Market Tavern pub.

The service is part of the EU-funded Go trade initiative aiming to revitalise nine markets across England and France.

Visit shopappy.com