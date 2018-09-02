Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Remember the Battle of Britain Few at Great Yarmouth service

PUBLISHED: 12:05 04 September 2018 | UPDATED: 12:05 04 September 2018

St Nicholas Minster, Yarmouth Picture: Nick Butcher

St Nicholas Minster, Yarmouth Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

The 78th anniversary of the Battle of Britain is to be marked in a special service at Great Yarmouth Minster.

The Great Yarmouth branch of the Royal Air Forces Association is holding the service in the Minster on September 16 at 6.30pm.

Attending will be the mayor of Great Yarmouth Mary Coleman and councillors.

RAF Cadet Squadron No 221(Gt Yarmouth) will also be on parade at the Minster.

Branch secretary Tom Gilbert said that all are welcome to attend the service in remembering “The Few”.

During the Battle of Britain 544 Fighter Command pilots and crew were killed as were more than 700 from Bomber Command and nearly 300 from Coastal Command.

2,500 Luftwaffe aircrew were killed in the aerial battle.

Mr Gilbert added 2018 is also an important one in the history of the Royal Air Force as it is 100 years since it was formed.

Topic Tags:

Other News

Top tips for parents if your child is starting school for the first time

5 minutes ago Kim Briscoe
The first day at school can be an anxious time for parents and pupils so we have gathered together some top tips. Pictured is a young pupils on their first day in the reception class at Horning Community Primary School last year. Picture : ANTONY KELLY.

The first day of school can be an anxious milestone for parents and children alike.

Remember the Battle of Britain Few at Great Yarmouth service

12 minutes ago Anthony Carroll
St Nicholas Minster, Yarmouth Picture: Nick Butcher

The 78th anniversary of the Battle of Britain is to be marked in a special service at Great Yarmouth Minster.

Wheelchair tennis ace from Norfolk stranded in airport ahead of US Open

10:58 Joseph Norton
Alfie Hewett is looking to defend his men's wheelchair doubles title at the US Open this year. Picture: Tennis Foundation

Wheelchair tennis star, Alfie Hewett, has been stranded in Chicago for over 12 hours after two of his flights have been cancelled.

Spilt milk closes busy bypass

08:40 Liz Coates
Spilt milk caused delays in Caister. Picture: James Bass

A clean-up operation was underway in Caister this morning after a milk lorry shed some of its load.

Most Read

Fans describe ‘heart-breaking’ cancellation of Peter Andre show

Sunday, September 2, 2018 Conor Matchett
Peter Andre in 2013. Picture: Maurice Gray

Fans who missed out on seeing Peter Andre in Great Yarmouth last night have described the singer’s decision to cancel his show as “heart-breaking”.

Read more
Facebook

‘Did you forget about the gig?’ - Great Yarmouth theatre will not reschedule Peter Andre show as fans react angrily

Yesterday, 13:13 Bethany Wales
Peter Andre. Picture Archant.

Britannia Theatre said it will not be rescheduling the cancelled Peter Andre show this year.

Read more
Facebook

“We are at our complete wits’ end with worry” - Dad’s emotional appeal for missing 12-year-old son

Monday, August 6, 2018 Sophie Wyllie
Dylan Blower, 12, who has gone missing from his home in Southtown near Great Yarmouth. Pcture: DAMIEN BLOWER

Searches are taking place for a 12-year-old boy who has gone missing from home.

Read more
Trafalgar College

Spilt milk closes busy bypass

08:40 Liz Coates
Spilt milk caused delays in Caister. Picture: James Bass

A clean-up operation was underway in Caister this morning after a milk lorry shed some of its load.

Read more

Great Yarmouth council reassures stall holders over plans to move market

Yesterday, 16:33 Joseph Norton
Great Yarmouth Borough Council leader, Graham Plant, alongside Labour leader, Trevor Wainwright. Picture Neil Perry

Great Yarmouth Borough Council have reassured stall holders that plans to move its historic market are not final.

Read more

Local Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 16°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy