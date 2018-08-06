Search

“Which animal do you hate the most?” - spoof poll pokes fun at MP’s constituent survey

PUBLISHED: 12:11 21 August 2018 | UPDATED: 12:32 21 August 2018

A spoof questionnaire that pokes fun at a residents’ survey sent out by the MP for Great Yarmouth has provoked a political war of words.

A fake Brandon Lewis survey has been produced Picture supplied by Mike Smith-ClareA fake Brandon Lewis survey has been produced Picture supplied by Mike Smith-Clare

The spoof version of Brandon Lewis’s survey form has been created online and asks people’s views on Conservative Party policies, mantras and leading figures, such as being strong and stable and cuts to public services and food banks.

One of the questions ask one which animal do you hate the most? with the choices of fox or badger.

Another asks Are you able to keep a straight face when submitting expenses?

The fake leaflet has been highlighted by Great Yarmouth Labour councillor Mike Smith-Clare who said it had been created by a local graphic designer and would be spread by social media.

He said it was not a personal attack on Mr Lewis.

In Tweeting the image of the fake survey Mr Smith-Clare said: “Following Brandon Lewis’ recent residents survey - the one that doesn’t get sent to Nelson, Cobholm, Central and Northgate - a brilliant alternative version has been seen doing the rounds. I know which one is the more accurate!”

However Mr Lewis has hit back on Twitter and criticised the Labour Party saying the fake form has “awful language” which seemed to be endorsed by party members.

His Tweet said: Do @UKLabour endorse @gylabour apparent endorsement of the awful language (inc B@@$£%*$@) seemingly endorsed by one of the Labour councillors in Great Yarmouth? Says much about the Councillors labour approve.”

After posting on Twitter Mr Lewis said: “People’s views on issues matters. I’ve always kept in touch with regular updates and surveys.

“It is sad the Labour seem to value people’s views so poorly in Great Yarmouth.”

Mr Lewis had launched a survey which was sent out 10,000 households across his constituency, which asked people to highlight which issues concern them, such as litter and public transport, and what issues should be priorities, including school parking and affordable homes.

The MP says staying in touch with his constituents is really important to him.

