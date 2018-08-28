Road rage incident sees man try to get into another driver’s car at traffic lights

Police are looking for a man in relation to road rage incident in Great Yarmouth Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

A road rage incident in Great Yarmouth saw a man leave his car and try and get into another driver’s car when it was stopped at traffic lights.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are looking for witnesses to the incident, which took place on the A149 Caister Road at around 4.15pm on Friday, November 16.

It saw the male driver of a Honda Civic Type R leave his vehicle, before approaching and attempting to get into another male driver’s VW Golf, before banging on the driver’s door window.

A police spokesman said it was reported that the driver of the black Honda Civic had been driving inconsiderately and tail-gating the Golf, causing alarm and distress leading up to the incident.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed anything or the sequence of events leading up to and following the incident.

Anyone with information should contact PC David Greenwood at North Walsham police station on 101. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.