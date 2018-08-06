Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Great Yarmouth’s radio station celebrates one year anniversary

PUBLISHED: 10:42 06 September 2018 | UPDATED: 11:38 06 September 2018

Nevv Moore, Cllr Kerry Robinson-Payne, station advisor Anne Edwards, and Dave Eagle celebrate Harbour Radio's one year anniversary. Picture: Julian Nichols Photography

Nevv Moore, Cllr Kerry Robinson-Payne, station advisor Anne Edwards, and Dave Eagle celebrate Harbour Radio's one year anniversary. Picture: Julian Nichols Photography

Archant

A year of success on the airwaves was celebrated by Great Yarmouth’s community radio station with a special cake and guests.

Volunteers from Harbour Radio, which is a not for profit organisation, and broadcasts on 107.4FM, were joined by the borough’s deputy mayor, Kerry Robinson Payne and borough councillor Michael Jeal.

The event took place on Saturday at the station’s King Street studios.

Throughout the day presenters and volunteers showed their guests and sponsors around the studios.

They all shared a special celebratory birthday cake cut by Mrs Robinson Payne.

Harbour CEO, director and presenter, Nevv Moore, thanked everyone for their hard work and commitment to the station.

Station co-ordinator and presenter Dave Eagle also praised the volunteers

The special cake was made by presenter Melanie Ruse, known as Gorleston Gal, assisted by the station’s youngest presenter, 11-year-old Darcy.

Topic Tags:

Other News

Great Yarmouth’s radio station celebrates one year anniversary

59 minutes ago Joseph Norton
Nevv Moore, Cllr Kerry Robinson-Payne, station advisor Anne Edwards, and Dave Eagle celebrate Harbour Radio's one year anniversary. Picture: Julian Nichols Photography

A year of success on the airwaves was celebrated by Great Yarmouth’s community radio station with a special cake and guests.

Animal charity shop windows are smashed

10:26 Anthony Carroll
The shop windows were smashed at the Great Yarmouth Against Animal Cruelty shop Picture: Anthony Carroll

The windows of an animal welfare charity shop have been smashed in Great Yarmouth town centre.

Mysterious graffiti artist’s painting spotted in Great Yarmouth

10:22 Joseph Norton
Graffiti artist Emo's work on the side alley of Bizarre Bizzare on Regent Street. Picture: Beverley Rice

Have you noticed the graffiti painting of two zebras in Great Yarmouth’s town centre?

Video: Ship impounded in Great Yarmouth on the verge of being sold

07:59 Abigail Nicholson
Malaviya Twenty, which is detained in Great Yarmouth after its crew failed to receive payment. Picture: David Hannant

A ship which has been impounded in Great Yarmouth port for more than two years is on the verge of being sold.

Most Read

Spilt milk closes busy bypass

Tue, 08:40 Liz Coates
Spilt milk caused delays in Caister. Picture: James Bass

A clean-up operation was underway in Caister this morning after a milk lorry shed some of its load.

Read more

“We are at our complete wits’ end with worry” - Dad’s emotional appeal for missing 12-year-old son

Monday, August 6, 2018 Sophie Wyllie
Dylan Blower, 12, who has gone missing from his home in Southtown near Great Yarmouth. Pcture: DAMIEN BLOWER

Searches are taking place for a 12-year-old boy who has gone missing from home.

Read more
Trafalgar College

‘Did you forget about the gig?’ - Great Yarmouth theatre will not reschedule Peter Andre show as fans react angrily

Mon, 13:13 Bethany Wales
Peter Andre. Picture: PA.

Britannia Theatre said it will not be rescheduling the cancelled Peter Andre show this year.

Read more
Facebook

Fans describe ‘heart-breaking’ cancellation of Peter Andre show

Sunday, September 2, 2018 Conor Matchett
Peter Andre in 2013. Picture: Maurice Gray

Fans who missed out on seeing Peter Andre in Great Yarmouth last night have described the singer’s decision to cancel his show as “heart-breaking”.

Read more
Facebook

No trains between Great Yarmouth and Reedham for six months as part of £68m upgrade

Tue, 17:21 Conor Matchett
Network Rail engineers work on the Norwich, Yarmouth, Lowestoft improvements. Picture: Network Rail

A £68m signalling upgrade will see no trains run between Great Yarmouth and Reedham for at least six months.

Read more
Greater Anglia

Local Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 21°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy