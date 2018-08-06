Great Yarmouth’s radio station celebrates one year anniversary
PUBLISHED: 10:42 06 September 2018 | UPDATED: 11:38 06 September 2018
Archant
A year of success on the airwaves was celebrated by Great Yarmouth’s community radio station with a special cake and guests.
Volunteers from Harbour Radio, which is a not for profit organisation, and broadcasts on 107.4FM, were joined by the borough’s deputy mayor, Kerry Robinson Payne and borough councillor Michael Jeal.
The event took place on Saturday at the station’s King Street studios.
Throughout the day presenters and volunteers showed their guests and sponsors around the studios.
They all shared a special celebratory birthday cake cut by Mrs Robinson Payne.
Harbour CEO, director and presenter, Nevv Moore, thanked everyone for their hard work and commitment to the station.
Station co-ordinator and presenter Dave Eagle also praised the volunteers
The special cake was made by presenter Melanie Ruse, known as Gorleston Gal, assisted by the station’s youngest presenter, 11-year-old Darcy.