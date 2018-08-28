Great Yarmouth businesses prepare for glitzy Spirit of Enterprise Awards

3sun Group, Business of the Decade Award at last year's Spirit of Enterprise Awards 2017 Picture: James Bass Photography (C) JAMES BASS PHOTOGRAPHY

The most prestigious annual celebration of business excellence in the Great Yarmouth borough, the Spirit of Enterprise Awards, will culminate this Friday in a glittering trophy presentation ceremony.

Organised by enterpriseGY, Great Yarmouth Borough Council’s business support service, the popular awards aim to recognise and raise the profile of the borough’s top-performing companies, while boosting confidence in the strength of the local economy.

After weeks of anticipation, businesses shortlisted for the various awards will find out who the winners are during a grand awards ceremony and gala dinner to be held for 200 guests in the Assembly Room.

The awards scheme has nine categories. Each award is sponsored by a local organisation, with most sponsors choosing their category winners themselves.

Overall award sponsor Noritake Itron has selected the 2018 Business of the Year from the winners of the other categories.

Media partners are the Great Yarmouth Mercury and The Beach radio station, whose morning show presenter Rob Chandler will compere the awards evening.

Desmond MacCarthy, of Wiveton Hall, who is best known from TV documentary Normal for Norfolk, will be the keynote speaker, giving a talk on the theme of enterprising business and entrepreneurial spirit.

Cllr Graham Plant, the council leader, who will deliver a speech at the ceremony, said: “The Spirit of Enterprise Awards, now in its 11th year, is another way that the council is supporting the local economy, boosting investor confidence by highlighting the many and varied successful businesses of all sizes and sectors from across the borough.

“The awards evening is always much anticipated, a brilliant showcase of business excellence.

“This year, we’ve seen another batch of strong entries, with some businesses entering several categories, so huge congratulations to the shortlisted finalists.

“I look forward to congratulating all the category finalists and winners, as well as the overall 2018 Business of the Year.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the sponsors, including overall award sponsor Noritake Itron, as well as our media partners and the council staff who make this event possible.”

Last year, 3sun Group was crowned as the Great Yarmouth Business of the Decade, a special stand-alone award to mark the award’s 10th anniversary.

The categories and sponsors are:

• Great Manufacturing/Engineering – sponsored by P&S Personnel

• Great New Business – supported by the Go Trade Project and judged by the Great Yarmouth Mercury

• Great Business Growth – sponsored by Bateman Groundworks

• Great Business Idea – sponsored by Aston Shaw

• Great Customer Services – sponsored by the Greater Yarmouth Tourism and Business Improvement Area Ltd (GYTABIA) and judged by The Beach

• Great Family Owned Business – sponsored by Birketts

• Great International Growth – sponsored by Pasta Foods

• Great Investment in People – sponsored by Norse Group

• Great Community Contribution – sponsored by Potters Friends Foundation

Overall award sponsor:

• 2018 Business of the Year – sponsored by Noritake Itron

The shortlisted entrants are:

• Andover House Hotel and Restaurant

Finalist in Great Customer Service.

• API Microelectronic Limited

Finalists in Great Manufacturing/Engineering Business, Great Business Idea and Great Business Growth.

• Aston Shaw

Finalists in Great Investment in People, Great Customer Service, Great Community Contribution and Great Business Growth

• Barkers Media

Finalist in Great Customer Service

• Bellyboos

Finalists in Great Business Growth, Great Family Owned Business and Great Business Idea.

• Birdie Breaks

Finalist in Great New Business

• Clark Furnishing Ltd

Finalists in Great Manufacturing/Engineering Business and Great Family Owned Business.

• CSSCloud Ltd

Finalists in Great Customer Service and Great Business Growth.

• Fusion Hair and Beauty Consultants Ltd

Finalists in Great Investment in People, Great Business Idea, Great Customer Service and Great Community Contribution.

• Gorleston CCTV.Ltd

Finalist in Great Community Contribution.

• Hammond Cars

Finalists in Great Customer Services and Great Family Owned Business.

• Home-Start Norfolk.

Finalist in Great Community Contribution.

• The House of Pallets

Finalists in Great Business Idea, Great Customer Service and Great Family Owned Business.

• The Kings Arms Fleggburgh

Finalist in Great Business Growth

• Nexus Engineering Training Centre

Finalist in Great Community Contribution.

• Norfolk Garden Rooms

Finalists in Great Business Idea and Great New Business.

• P&S Personnel

Finalist in Great Investment in People, Great Customer Service, Great International Growth, Great Family Owned Business and Great Business Growth

• Premier Agents Ltd

Finalists in Great Community Contribution

• R Todd Insurance Services

Finalists in Great Customer Service and Great Family Owned Business

• Sam Race Venue Decoration

Finalists in Great New Business and Great Customer Service.

• Seabed Scour Control Systems

Finalists in Great Manufacturing/Engineering Business, Great Business Idea and Great International Growth.

• Smart Radio

Finalists in Great New Business and Great Community Contribution.

• Strictly Theatre Co.

Finalists in Great Business Growth

• What Is Hip

Finalists in Great New Business.