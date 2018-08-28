Search

Advanced search

Norfolk woman to pair up with best-selling author for new music video

PUBLISHED: 16:25 07 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:25 07 November 2018

Most of the music video for the new single was filmed underwater in a swimming pool in Hingham and at Ketteringham Hall. Picture: Selina Hawker

Most of the music video for the new single was filmed underwater in a swimming pool in Hingham and at Ketteringham Hall. Picture: Selina Hawker

Archant

A Norfolk singer has teamed up with a best selling author to collaborate on a new song.

Louis de Bernières, most famous for his book and film, ‘Captain Corelli’s Mandolin’ has teamed up with a Great Yarmouth singer on her first music video. Picture: Selina HawkerLouis de Bernières, most famous for his book and film, ‘Captain Corelli’s Mandolin’ has teamed up with a Great Yarmouth singer on her first music video. Picture: Selina Hawker

The Norfolk-based author, Louis de Bernières, most famous for ‘Captain Corelli’s Mandolin’ has teamed up with singer/songwriter, Selina Hawker, on her first music video.

The single ‘Trance’ crosses the divide between jazzy pop and classical music, using acoustic and electric instruments.

The pair met at the Norfolk Academy of Gymnastics near Attleborough, where their daughters were training.

Mrs Hawker, a music teacher at Great Yarmouth Charter Academy, said: “Many students have brought me lyrics about painful subjects and I have helped them make these into songs. It’s a real privilege.”

Most of the music video was filmed underwater in a swimming pool in Hingham and at Ketteringham Hall.

Mr de Bernières said: “Selina is a delight to work with, she has contributed an enormous amount to my recordings with her voice and violin and I am glad to have contributed a little to hers too.”

The author’s award-winning novel was turned in to a hit movie starring Nicolas Cage and Penélope Cruz.

The pair are now looking to organise a mini tour of the UK next summer to publicise Mr de Bernières’ first album with the Bookshop Band and Selina’s first EP, containing Trance.

Topic Tags:

Other News

Final Crucial Crew event of the year heads to Norfolk town

34 minutes ago Abigail Nicholson
A Crucial Crew workshop was held at the North Lynn Fire Station. Pictured with volunteer Olly Vince is Viktorija (11). Picture: Ian Burt

More than 850 school children from Great Yarmouth and surrounding areas will take part in a Fire Service event to help their safety skills.

Fire service called to house fire in Cobholm

10:24 Joseph Norton
Fire services were called to house fire in Webber Close, Cobholm earlier this morning. Photo: Denise Bradley

Fire services were called to a house fire in Cobholm earlier this morning.

This is how the Archbishop of Canterbury ended up in my Norfolk home

09:14 Abigail Nicholson
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby with Tillie, 10, Shaniece, 9, Keanen, 7, Dynasty, 3, Skyla-Rose, 7. Picture: Kay's Photography

The Most Rev Justin Welby visited a Norfolk family’s home in Gorleston as part of his Norfolk tour.

Archbishop sets sail in remembrance ceremony to those who died at sea

Yesterday, 17:43 Abigail Nicholson
The Archbishop of Canterbury meets crew members from the Caister lifeboat. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The Archbishop of Canterbury took to the waves to lay a wreath in memory of those who have died at sea.

Most Read

Updated Motorcyclist dies and man arrested after Great Yarmouth crash

Wed, 10:57 Dan Grimmer
The fatal accident scene in Southtown Road where a motorcyclist died. Picture: Joseph Norton

A motorcyclist has died and a man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink driving after a crash which closed a road in Great Yarmouth for almost four hours.

Read more
Great Yarmouth police

Motorcyclist killed in Great Yarmouth crash is named

Wed, 14:42 Liz Coates
The fatal accident scene in Southtown Road where a motorcyclist died. Picture: Joseph Norton

The motorcyclist killed in a collision in Great Yarmouth has been named.

Read more
Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre

Two arrested following police raid in Gorleston

Tue, 10:10 Joseph Norton
Two people have been arrested following a police raid in Gorleston this morning. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs following a police raid in Gorleston earlier this morning.

Read more
Great Yarmouth Police

X Factor stars and celebrity chef to turn on Christmas lights

Wed, 12:21 Liz Coates
Crowds gather at a previous switch-on event. Picture: Gorleston Traders Association

Two TV talent show brothers are adding an X Factor sparkle to Gorleston’s Christmas lights switch on.

Read more
Greater Yarmouth Tourism

Serious crash blocks road between Great Yarmouth and Gorleston

Tue, 23:13 Sabrina Johnson
Serious crash blocks road between Great Yarmouth and Gorleston. Picture: James Bass

Motorists are being advised to avoid a stretch of road between Great Yarmouth and Gorleston following a “serious” crash.

Read more
Great Yarmouth Police

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy