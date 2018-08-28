Norfolk woman to pair up with best-selling author for new music video

Most of the music video for the new single was filmed underwater in a swimming pool in Hingham and at Ketteringham Hall. Picture: Selina Hawker Archant

A Norfolk singer has teamed up with a best selling author to collaborate on a new song.

Louis de Bernières, most famous for his book and film, ‘Captain Corelli’s Mandolin’ has teamed up with a Great Yarmouth singer on her first music video. Picture: Selina Hawker Louis de Bernières, most famous for his book and film, ‘Captain Corelli’s Mandolin’ has teamed up with a Great Yarmouth singer on her first music video. Picture: Selina Hawker

The Norfolk-based author, Louis de Bernières, most famous for ‘Captain Corelli’s Mandolin’ has teamed up with singer/songwriter, Selina Hawker, on her first music video.

The single ‘Trance’ crosses the divide between jazzy pop and classical music, using acoustic and electric instruments.

The pair met at the Norfolk Academy of Gymnastics near Attleborough, where their daughters were training.

Mrs Hawker, a music teacher at Great Yarmouth Charter Academy, said: “Many students have brought me lyrics about painful subjects and I have helped them make these into songs. It’s a real privilege.”

Most of the music video was filmed underwater in a swimming pool in Hingham and at Ketteringham Hall.

Mr de Bernières said: “Selina is a delight to work with, she has contributed an enormous amount to my recordings with her voice and violin and I am glad to have contributed a little to hers too.”

The author’s award-winning novel was turned in to a hit movie starring Nicolas Cage and Penélope Cruz.

The pair are now looking to organise a mini tour of the UK next summer to publicise Mr de Bernières’ first album with the Bookshop Band and Selina’s first EP, containing Trance.