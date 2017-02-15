Search

Great Yarmouth and Belton footballers pay tribute to Ryan Harman

13:02 15 February 2017

Great Yarmouth Town Reserves and Belton observe a minute's silence in memory of Ryan Harman, who died a year ago.

Great Yarmouth Town Reserves and Belton observe a minute's silence in memory of Ryan Harman, who died a year ago.

Archant

Great Yarmouth footballers have paid an emotional tribute to a father-of-three who died at the age of 35 from motor neurone disease.

On Tuesday night Great Yarmouth Town Football Club reserves played Belton FC in an Anglian Combination Division 5 match at the Wellesley ground.

Before the match a minute’s silence was followed by a minute’s applause in memory of Ryan Harman on the first anniversary of his death. He had fought his condition for three years.

His family were guests of honour at the match and his mother Kim was presented with flowers by GYTFC reserve manager Travis Manning.

Great Yarmouth reserves, captained by Ryan’s brother Regan, went on to win the match 2-1 against a strong Belton team.

A bucket collection in aid of Motor Neurone Research raised £150. Ryan was a Gorleston footballer and supported Tottenham.

