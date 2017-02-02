Search

Great Yarmouth and Gorleston pupils enjoy creative writing workshops

02 February, 2017 - 16:49

Norfolk folk tales and ballads have entranced pupils at schools in the Great Yarmouth area as part of a new Young Norfolk Creative Writing Roadshow.

The roadshow will reach almost 1,000 pupils in schools across Norfolk between January and June, culminating in an event for a further 750 students at the Children’s Book Festival in Norwich on July 4.

The aim of the workshops is to engage young people in creative writing and oral storytelling through local folktales and they are led by writers Molly Naylor, Shey Hargreaves and Sara Helen Binnie.

The first involved Edward Worlledge Primary School, Cliff Park Ormiston Academy, Hopton CE Primary School and Stradbroke Primary Academy.

Afterwards, each school will receive an audiobook version of their pupils’ work.

The roadshow is organised by Writers’ Centre Norwich in collaboration with Young Norfolk Arts Trust with support from the Festival of Literature for Young People,

The next stop is Wells-next-the-Sea, followed by King’s Lynn and Thetford.

Keywords: Cliff Park Edward Worlledge Primary School Cliff Park Ormiston Academy Norwich

