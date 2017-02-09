Great Yarmouth arrests made in major police anti-drug operation

A previous Operation Gravity riad. Picture: Archant Archant

Police have arrested two people in Great Yarmouth in connection with drug offences as part of a major operation against drug networks.

Officers stopped a man and a woman in the Estcourt Road area earlier today and seized a knife and a quantity of a Class A drug, believed to be crack cocaine.

A man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s, both from the Great Yarmouth area, have been arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article and possession of a Class A drug.

They both remain in police custody and will be questioned by officers later.

These are the latest arrests under Operation Gravity, Norfolk Constabulary’s campaign targeting the supply and transportation of drugs in and around the county.

As of the beginning of the month police had arrested 75 people.