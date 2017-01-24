Great Yarmouth based energy company 3Sun received 1500 CVs in just three days

An energy company received 1,500 job applications in just three days.

Great Yarmouth-based 3Sun is hiring new technicians to service £6m worth of new and extended offshore and onshore wind farm contracts in the North Sea.

The firm advertised for 100 new roles, the biggest recruitment drive in the company’s ten year history, and within hours hundreds of CVs started flooding in.

There have been 15 applications for every job on offer.

The company targeted its campaign at local people with mechanical, inspection, instrumentation and electrical backgrounds to re-train for roles on multi-client contracts in and around the UK and internationally.

A special six-hour recruitment event is taking place tomorrow (January 25) at the Kings Centre, Yarmouth, for pre-booked and walk-in interviews with recruiters and managers for the company, which provides products and services to the global energy industry.