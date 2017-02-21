Search

Advanced search

Great Yarmouth borough councillors vote to increase council tax

21 February, 2017 - 22:27
Great Yarmouth Town Hall's Victorian clock is back in working order

Great Yarmouth Town Hall's Victorian clock is back in working order

Archant

Great Yarmouth borough councillors have voted to increase its share of council tax at a full meeting.

Comment

The budget will see an increase in council tax of £5 per year for a Band D property.

In a statutory recorded vote, all the Conservative and Labour councillors voted for the budget, the Ukip councillors abstained and councillor Robert Connell voted against.

The leader of the council, Graham Plant, presented the report to councillors and said there was a £188,000 deficit in the council’s coffers.

The report stated that economic growth remains a top priority for the council as well enhancing the borough as an attractive place for business investment and job-creation.

The report also recommends the establishment of a new £1m ‘projects reserve’, providing one-off funding that can be used as match-funding to secure external investments.

Keywords: Great Yarmouth

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Great Yarmouth Mercury visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Great Yarmouth Mercury staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Great Yarmouth Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Other News

Great Yarmouth borough councillors vote to increase council tax

Yesterday, 22:27 George Ryan
Great Yarmouth Town Hall's Victorian clock is back in working order

Great Yarmouth borough councillors have voted to increase its share of council tax at a full meeting.

Great Yarmouth construction site deaths: Company and director admit health and safety offences after deaths of four men in 2011

Yesterday, 17:23 Peter Walsh
The four men killed clockwise from top left, Peter Johnson, Tom Hazelton, Adam Taylor and Dan Hazelton.

A company and a director have admitted health and safety offences more than six years after the deaths of four men in Norfolk.

What about the five per cent? Rural areas left behind in superfast broadband scheme

Yesterday, 17:03 Dominic Gilbert
A field technician looking at a roadside cabinet. Picture: James Bass

A surge of £11m investment led Norfolk County Council to announce 95pc of premises would have a superfast broadband connection by 2020 as their Better Broadband scheme continues.

Tributes paid to ‘good and caring’ detective chief inspector

Yesterday, 19:37 Geraldine Scott
Andy Ninham carrying evidence bags in 2003. Photo:John Hocknell

Tributes have been paid to a retired Norfolk detective chief inspector who has been remembered as a ‘good and caring gentleman’ after he died.

Most Read

Police search for wanted man

Yesterday, 14:41 George Ryan
James Spittles. Photo: Norfolk Police

Police are appealing for help from the public to trace a man who is wanted.

Read more
Norfolk Police

Spate of dead seals washed up on Norfolk coast continues

Mon, 11:57 Louisa Baldwin
Is there something lurking in the deep?

Fresh sightings of dead seals and porpoises on Happisburgh and Great Yarmouth beaches have raised concern over what could be lurking off the Norfolk coast.

Read more

Stretch of busy Great Yarmouth road to close for two nights

Yesterday, 09:54
The stretch of Pasteur Road which will be closed next week. Pictrue: Norfolk County Council

A stretch of a crucial road connecting Great Yarmouth and Gorleston is to be closed overnight for two evenings next week for repair work.

Read more
Norfolk County Council

Southtown Road in Great Yarmouth set for three weeks of roadworks

Mon, 12:02
A diversion sign is put in place on Southtown Road. Picture: Anne Edwards

A busy Great Yarmouth road is facing three weeks of delays due to a trio of planned roadworks.

Read more
Norfolk County Council

Moving tributes paid to Norfolk local authorities lawyer Chris Skinner

Mon, 17:23 DAVID HANNANT
Chris Skinner at his time as head of legal services in Yarmouth

Tributes have been paid to a lawyer who provided key legal services to local authorities in Norfolk.

Read more
Norfolk County Council

Local Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter