Great Yarmouth business support document is sent out

A business support leaflet is being sent out in Yarmouth. Picture Mike Page

Businesses across Great Yarmouth are being sent out a new document outlining the work and support the borough council’s economic development provides.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Support for businesses in Great Yarmouth document has sections on business support, sustaining economic growth, workforce development, marketing and communications and enterpriseGY.

It also features the contact details and information on the economic development team, including Peter Wright, who is responsible for managing the unit and the enterpriseGY programme.

An introductory letter says: “We are delighted to enclose a new document outlining the work and support the economic development provides for businesses in the borough.”

It also points out the new website for businesses in the borough - www.great-yarmouth.biz - which will include a searchable business directory and information on grants and contractors.