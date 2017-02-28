Search

Advanced search

Great Yarmouth Centre 81 manager shines at county care awards ceremony

16:01 28 February 2017

Anthony Carroll

Diana Staines (right) collects her Norfolk Care highly commended award from host Debra Stephenson.

Diana Staines (right) collects her Norfolk Care highly commended award from host Debra Stephenson.

Archant

The leader of a Great Yarmouth-based skills and activities centre for people with disabilities has been highly commended in the Norfolk Care Awards.

Comment

Diana Staines, chief executive of Centre 81, was a finalist in the motivational leadership category of the awards showcasing the quality of care being delivered across the county.

Since her appointment in 2007 Ms Staines has raised the profile of the charity-run centre, and created a philosophy of Ability, Not Disability, enabling the centre to help its 75 members focus on what they can, rather than cannot, do.

She has also assembled a strong board of trustees to help develop Centre 81 - including plans to rebuild its headquarters of ageing, second-hand buildings on Tar Works Road, which it aims to replace with a purpose-built new complex.

Ms Staines said: “Being chosen as a finalist in the Norfolk Care Awards is a big boost to the centre.”

Keywords: Diana Staines Great Yarmouth

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Great Yarmouth Mercury visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Great Yarmouth Mercury staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Great Yarmouth Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Other News

Great Yarmouth Centre 81 manager shines at county care awards ceremony

20 minutes ago Anthony Carroll

The leader of a Great Yarmouth-based skills and activities centre for people with disabilities has been highly commended in the Norfolk Care Awards.

Company celebrates Wymondham and Little Plumstead building contracts worth more than £5m

15:11

Construction company Bateman Groundworks has won two new contracts worth more than £5m.

New eastern region chief of nursing union warns of fewer nurses qualifying in years ahead

14:44 Nicholas Carding

The new regional head of the world’s largest nursing union has sounded a warning over an expected drop in the number of nurses qualifying in the next few years.

Students in Gorleston look to ‘worst fears’ to inspire horror stories

09:24 Liz coates

Horror is helping children at a Gorleston school to invent characters and build stories.

Most Read

Girl, 11, assaulted on Great Yarmouth seafront

Yesterday, 10:39 David Hannant

An 11-year-old girl was assaulted in Great Yarmouth on Friday night.

Read more
Great Yarmouth Police

Commuters fought to save life of trapped Stephen Hubbard after collision with Royal Mail lorry near Horsford

08:41 Dominic Gilbert

Early morning commuters battled to lift an overturned pick-up truck and save the life of Hemsby man Stephen Hubbard after he was struck by a Royal Mail lorry close to Horsford, an inquest heard.

Read more
UN Court

Man hit in face outside a chip shop

Yesterday, 12:29 George Ryan

A man was hit in the face outside a chip shop in Gorleston.

Read more

MP refuses to attend meeting about benefits problems

Yesterday, 16:20 George Ryan

Great Yarmouth’s MP has refused to attend a public meeting on the rollout of a new benefits system which has been plagued with issues.

Read more
Brandon Lewis

Updated: Two people hospitalised after cars collide on A47 - road now reopen fully again

Yesterday, 23:53 Nicholas Carding

Two people were taken to hospital with back and neck injuries after a two-car collision between Norwich and Great Yarmouth.

Read more
Great Yarmouth

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter