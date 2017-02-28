Great Yarmouth Centre 81 manager shines at county care awards ceremony

The leader of a Great Yarmouth-based skills and activities centre for people with disabilities has been highly commended in the Norfolk Care Awards.

Diana Staines, chief executive of Centre 81, was a finalist in the motivational leadership category of the awards showcasing the quality of care being delivered across the county.

Since her appointment in 2007 Ms Staines has raised the profile of the charity-run centre, and created a philosophy of Ability, Not Disability, enabling the centre to help its 75 members focus on what they can, rather than cannot, do.

She has also assembled a strong board of trustees to help develop Centre 81 - including plans to rebuild its headquarters of ageing, second-hand buildings on Tar Works Road, which it aims to replace with a purpose-built new complex.

Ms Staines said: “Being chosen as a finalist in the Norfolk Care Awards is a big boost to the centre.”