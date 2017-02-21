Great Yarmouth construction site deaths: Company and director admit health and safety offences after deaths of four men in 2011

The four men killed clockwise from top left, Peter Johnson, Tom Hazelton, Adam Taylor and Dan Hazelton. Archant

A company and a director have admitted health and safety offences more than six years after the deaths of four men in Norfolk.

Daniel Hazelton, 30, Thomas Hazelton, 26, Peter Johnson, 41, and Adam Taylor, 28, died on January 21, 2011 on an engineering site in Great Yarmouth.

The men, from Stanton and Rickinghall in Suffolk, died at Claxton Engineering Services’ yard when a steel structure collapsed.

Encompass Project Management Ltd and David Groucott, a director of Encompass Project Management Ltd, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday having been charged with health and safety offences in relation to the deaths.

Julia Kendrick, representing Encompass Project Management Ltd, of The Gables, Old Market, Thetford, pleaded guilty on behalf of the company to an offence of failing to discharge its duty to which it was subject by virtue of the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974.

Groucott of Hinderclay Road, Rickinghall, Diss also admitted an offence of failing to discharge the duty to which a body corporate was subject by virtue of the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974.

Both will be dealt with following a trial of Claxton Engineering Services, of Ferryside, Ferry Road, Norwich and Hazegood Construction, of Bury Lodge, Bury Road, Stowmarket, Suffolk.

The companies have been charged with offences under the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974 in relation to the incident in 2011.

They deny the charges.

The trial, which will be presided over by Mr Justice Baker, will be held at Norwich Crown Court in April.