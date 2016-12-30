Great Yarmouth drink driver banned from driving after van crash in Gorleston

A man has been banned from driving after he admitted to drink driving following a van crash.

Ramunas Simaska, 33, of North River Road, Great Yarmouth, admitted drink driving after he crashed his Renault Scenic van at about 1pm on Pier Walk, Gorleston, on December 26. He had 81mcgs of alcohol in 100mls of breath.

He appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

Simaska, who represented himself, said: “I really didn’t think when I woke up that I could still be over the limit.”

He was disqualified for 20 months, fined £180, ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.