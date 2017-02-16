Great Yarmouth fire safety company says hello to new neighbours

Familes enjoy their donations Picture: Ian Wall Archant

A fire safety company that has re-located to Great Yarmouth from Lowestoft has donated more than 50 safety blankets and leaflets to its new neighbours.

Ensure Fire Safety is now based in Ensure House in School Road and wanted a nice way to introduce itself and its team of staff to its neighbours.

Christina Ross, administrator at the company, said: “We are a local fire safety company based in Great Yarmouth having just moved from a smaller premises in Lowestoft.

“By way of introduction to our new neighbours and the wider community, we gave away 50 plus fire safety blankets and safety in your home leaflets.”

The company offers a wide range of fire safety products and services as well as no obligation quotations.

For further information on the fire safety company visit its website at www.ensurefiresafety.com or contact its School Road office by calling 01493 857775.