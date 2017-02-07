Great Yarmouth firm hopes to benefit from windfarm contracts with new wrenches

Bolting specialist Gee-Force�s strongest supporter, Europe�s Strongest Man 2016 and Ultimate Strongest Man 2016 title holder Laurence Shahlaei, who attends exhibitions and events with the Gee-Force team, with the Norbar Evo-Torque tool it hopes will help it break into offshore wind. Picture: Supplied by TMS Media Archant

Bolting specialist Gee-Force has launched a new range of electronic wrenches which could benefit offshore wind companies.

Managing director Graeme Cook of the Great Yarmouth-based firm said the companies invovled in offshore wind farms off the region’s coast were a natural new target for its business because the new Evo-Torque2, in Norbar’s extensive range stocked at Gee-Force’s Beacon Park base in Gorleston, was ideal for turbine assembly.

He said: “Our Norbar range opens an opportunity in offshore wind, which is a natural target for us because it is literally building within a few miles of us.

“Evo-Torque2 is also ideal for the maintenance of turbine towers. It offers incredible control in tough conditions and solutions for ease of operation and manoeuvrability in confined spaces. One of the key drivers of offshore companies is to save money. We help that by being so close.”