Great Yarmouth health care team is praised in patient survey

The out of hospital team

The first out of hospital team to start providing health and social care to people in their own homes in the Great Yarmouth area has been given a vote of confidence by patients in a survey.

The survey of the East Coast Community Healthcare team showed 99pc who responded to the survey said they were very satisfied or satisfied with the treatment they received, compared to 91pc in a similar survey a year ago – six months after the service launched.

The survey also showed 97pc of people say they would recommend the service to their friends and family.

The out of hospital team provides care across Great Yarmouth and also covers Gorleston, Bradwell and the northern villages.

It was set up in partnership with Norfolk County Council social care team and is commissioned by Great Yarmouth and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group.

It is made up of community nurses, occupational therapists, physiotherapists, rehabilitation support workers and social workers.

Based at Northgate Hospital, it operates 24 hours a day seven days a week, treating patients in their own homes and also offering advice and support to family and carers.

Since the launch of the new model of care, and that of a similar ECCH team in Lowestoft, more than 5,000 people have been helped to recover in their own homes rather than in hospital and emergency admissions to the James Paget University Hospital have dropped while elsewhere they have risen.

The team works alongside a patient’s own GP to provide intensive, short-term care.

Patients in crisis are assessed within two hours of referral and, as well as carrying out nursing and rehabilitation, the team can organise equipment should the patient need it.

Sarah Boxer, manager of the ECCH Great Yarmouth out of hospital team, said: “We are thrilled that patients have responded so well to this type of ‘joined up’ integrated health and social care.

“Evidence shows that people recover better in the comfort and familiarity of their own homes and these results bear that out.

“Our teams are dedicated to giving the best possible quality of care and we’re delighted it’s being appreciated.”