Search

Advanced search

Great Yarmouth lorry driver admits dangerous driving after six people were seriously injured

18:13 28 February 2017

Philip Last, leaves Ipswich crown court after he pleaded guilty to six charges of causing serious injury by dangerous driving after a crash involving a bus and a low loader. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date Tuesday February 28 2017. A steam engine fell off the low loader being driven by Last, 52, from Great Yarmouth. It then hit a bus in the crash which happened on East Mersea Road in West Mersea, Essex. Photo credit should read Chris Radburn/PA

Philip Last, leaves Ipswich crown court after he pleaded guilty to six charges of causing serious injury by dangerous driving after a crash involving a bus and a low loader. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date Tuesday February 28 2017. A steam engine fell off the low loader being driven by Last, 52, from Great Yarmouth. It then hit a bus in the crash which happened on East Mersea Road in West Mersea, Essex. Photo credit should read Chris Radburn/PA

A lorry driver has admitted dangerous driving after a steam engine on the back of his truck crashed into a bus, seriously injuring six people.

Comment

Philip Last, 53, was driving along East Mersea Road in West Mersea, when the steam engine fell from his low loader on September 23, 2015.

Last, of Northgate Street, Great Yarmouth, pleaded guilty to six counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving on the first day of his scheduled trial at Ipswich Crown Court yesterday (February 28).

Judge David Goodin told Last: “Your negligence in securing your load had obviously very grave consequences.”

He added: “At the forefront of my mind is an immediate custodial sentence.”

The case was adjourned until March 22 for pre-sentence reports to be prepared.

Some of the people who were injured in the crash sat in court and gasped as Last entered his guilty pleas.

They made no comment after the hearing.

Michael Birch, the driver of the First bus involved in the crash who was airlifted to the Royal London Hospital after the crash, has previously spoken about what happened.

Mr Birch, who had been a bus driver for 15 years, said he told emergency teams to leave him and help his passengers who were on the service to Colchester General Hospital.

The father-of-four received life-threatening injuries to both his shoulders, chest, his forearm and hand, fingers, hip and pelvis as well as a severe laceration to his abdomen, and spent a month in hospital.

On meeting the air ambulance crew who treated him Mr Birch said: “I just want to say a massive thank you to the Essex & Herts Air Ambulance Trust who sent their crew to the terrible incident.

“There is no doubt in my mind that without them I wouldn’t be here today.

“I had a massive list of injuries and yet the crew gave me the best chance.

“I told the fire crews getting me out of the bus to ‘leave me... I’m not going to make it.

“Get my passengers off instead’ but they told me they had seen worse.”

In total there were 34 passengers on the bus at the time of the collision.

Six people were treated for serious injuries.

Keywords: Great Yarmouth

Other News

Driver admits dangerous driving after six were seriously injured

18:13 Sam Russell

A lorry driver has admitted dangerous driving after a steam engine on the back of his truck crashed into a bus, seriously injuring six people.

Nearly 450 allegations of care abuse made to county council in last three years

18:42 Nicholas Carding

Norfolk County Council says it has strong procedures in place for investigating allegations of care abuse in people’s homes after figures revealed more than 400 such complaints were registered in the last three years.

Friends to scale Africa’s tallest peak

16:34 Liz Coates

Tackling his own health and fitness issues after his father died seemed like the summit of his achievements.

Great Yarmouth Centre 81 manager shines at county care awards ceremony

16:01 Anthony Carroll

The leader of a Great Yarmouth-based skills and activities centre for people with disabilities has been highly commended in the Norfolk Care Awards.

Most Read

Girl, 11, assaulted on Great Yarmouth seafront

Yesterday, 10:39 David Hannant

An 11-year-old girl was assaulted in Great Yarmouth on Friday night.

Read more
Great Yarmouth Police

Commuters fought to save life of trapped Stephen Hubbard after collision with Royal Mail lorry near Horsford

08:41 Dominic Gilbert

Early morning commuters battled to lift an overturned pick-up truck and save the life of Hemsby man Stephen Hubbard after he was struck by a Royal Mail lorry close to Horsford, an inquest heard.

Read more
UN Court

Man hit in face outside a chip shop

Yesterday, 12:29 George Ryan

A man was hit in the face outside a chip shop in Gorleston.

Read more

MP refuses to attend meeting about benefits problems

Yesterday, 16:20 George Ryan

Great Yarmouth’s MP has refused to attend a public meeting on the rollout of a new benefits system which has been plagued with issues.

Read more
Brandon Lewis

Updated: Two people hospitalised after cars collide on A47 - road now reopen fully again

Yesterday, 23:53 Nicholas Carding

Two people were taken to hospital with back and neck injuries after a two-car collision between Norwich and Great Yarmouth.

Read more
Great Yarmouth

Most Commented

MP refuses to attend meeting about benefits problems

Yesterday, 16:20 George Ryan

Great Yarmouth’s MP has refused to attend a public meeting on the rollout of a new benefits system which has been plagued with issues.

Read more
Brandon Lewis

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter