Great Yarmouth man fined for illegally collecting waste

The borough council has successfully prosecuted a man who illegally collected household waste without a licence. Picture: GYBC Archant

A man has been fined for illegally collecting household waste without a licence.

Last July, Great Yarmouth Borough Council received a report of a large amount of waste dumped in Sandy Lane, which is part of the Angles Way and runs between Belton and Fritton. The waste included a trampoline net, paddling pool, suitcase, table, internal doors, garden waste, cool box, plastic storage unit, recycling boxes and DIY waste.

An investigation led environmental rangers to John Boy Docwra, 29, of Lancaster Road, Great Yarmouth who last week pleaded guilty at Great Yarmouth Magistrates’ Court to collecting the waste without a waste carrier licence.

He is not linked to any other rubbish found in Sandy Lane and has not been accused of fly-tipping.

He was fined £200 and told to pay £100 costs plus a £30 victim surcharge for illegally collecting the waste.