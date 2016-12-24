Great Yarmouth man found with child porn images found on his computer

Norwich Crown Court picture by Adrian Judd for EDP copyright of Archant © 2010 01603 772434

A man found with indecent images of children on his computer and extreme porn images has been given a suspended prison sentence and placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Julian Cage, 45, who is the deputy harbourmaster for Great Yarmouth, was found with the images on his laptop when police carried out a search at his address, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Hilary O’Keefe, prosecuting, said that the extreme porn images were found on videos at the address and said there were 25 indecent images of children on his laptop.

Cage, of Wellesley Road, Great Yarmouth, admitted three charges of possessing indecent images of children and one charge of possessing extreme porn.

Peter Spary, for Cage, said the child images were only found on one laptop and the extreme porn was on old video tapes.

Mr Spary said Cage was willing to seek help and had already completed a “Stop it now” programme.

“He is a man of good character working in an important job.”

Sentencing him to an eight-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, Judge Stephen Holt said that he deserved credit for his guilty plea and being full of remorse.