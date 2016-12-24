Search

Advanced search

Great Yarmouth man found with child porn images found on his computer

11:00 24 December 2016

Norwich Crown Court picture by Adrian Judd for EDP

Norwich Crown Court picture by Adrian Judd for EDP

copyright of Archant © 2010 01603 772434

A man found with indecent images of children on his computer and extreme porn images has been given a suspended prison sentence and placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

Comment

Julian Cage, 45, who is the deputy harbourmaster for Great Yarmouth, was found with the images on his laptop when police carried out a search at his address, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Hilary O’Keefe, prosecuting, said that the extreme porn images were found on videos at the address and said there were 25 indecent images of children on his laptop.

Cage, of Wellesley Road, Great Yarmouth, admitted three charges of possessing indecent images of children and one charge of possessing extreme porn.

Peter Spary, for Cage, said the child images were only found on one laptop and the extreme porn was on old video tapes.

Mr Spary said Cage was willing to seek help and had already completed a “Stop it now” programme.

“He is a man of good character working in an important job.”

Sentencing him to an eight-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, Judge Stephen Holt said that he deserved credit for his guilty plea and being full of remorse.

Other News

Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt dies in hospital in Spain, aged 68

15:54 Geraldine Scott
Status Quo at Thetford Forest.

Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt has died after suffering from a severe infection at the age of 68, his manager has said.

Toy namesakes see county councillor get a rap on the knuckles

14:53 Geraldine Scott
Molly Simpson, 2, named her monkey toy after county councillor Bert Bremner. Photo: Abby Simpson/Archant

A keen interest in local politics may not be what you would expect from a two-year-old.

Video: Port chaplain’s Christmas message of thanks after Malaviya Twenty appeal response

11:15 David Hannant
Great Yarmouth port chaplain Peter Paine with gift bags for the crew of the Malaviya Twenty. Picture: David Hannant

A dozen bags filled with chocolates, toiletries, cards and gifts, and one united message: we support you.

Gallery: Paw Patrol characters there on the double to bring cheer to James Paget Hospital

15:57 David Hannant
Paw Patrol characters visit the children's ward at James Paget Hospital. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2016

Whenever there is trouble, the Paw Patrol is there on the double. But this Christmas Eve, three of the Patrol proved they won’t be far away when it comes to bring festive cheer either.

Most Read

Pork products recalled from four Norfolk butchers

Yesterday, 11:18 David Hannant
Nicholls Meats butchers shop, Great Yarmouth. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pork sausages and stuffing balls had to be recalled from four Norfolk butchers, including one in Great Yarmouth - less than a week before Christmas.

Read more

Person cut from car following serious crash involving van in Great Yarmouth

Mon, 13:39 Kieran Lynch
Fire Crew Extract the driver of a damaged vehicle on St. Nicholas Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Blanc Creative/Lee Blanchflower

Emergency services were at the scene of a serious crash on St Nicholas Road in Great Yarmouth.

Read more

Man in 60s robbed at knifepoint at Market Gates Shopping Centre in Great Yarmouth

Mon, 12:30 Kieran Lynch

A man in his 60s was robbed at knifepoint in Great Yarmouth last week after he was approached by four men.

Read more

Warning after burglaries at shops

Tue, 12:09 George Ryan
Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Shop owners in Great Yarmouth are being urged to keep their premises secure after a number of burglaries over the past few weeks.

Read more
Norfolk Police

Great Yarmouth dangerous dog to be destroyed

Mon, 18:05 David Hannant
Yarmouth Magistrates court. Photo: Nick Butcher Copy: For: EDP /EN Archant © 2009 (01603) 772434

A dangerous dog that savaged a family pet while off its lead is to be put down, after magistrates ordered its destruction.  The dog, a Staffordshire bull terrier, tore into one of two Yorkshire terriers, which were being walked by their owners on Great Yarmotuh seafront.

Read more

Most Commented

Video: Port chaplain’s Christmas message of thanks after Malaviya Twenty appeal response

11:15 David Hannant
Great Yarmouth port chaplain Peter Paine with gift bags for the crew of the Malaviya Twenty. Picture: David Hannant

A dozen bags filled with chocolates, toiletries, cards and gifts, and one united message: we support you.

Read more
Peter Paine

Butchers owner hits back at Food Standards Agency report after recalled products

Yesterday, 16:59 David Hannant
Nicholls Meats butchers shop, Great Yarmouth. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The owner of a local chain of butchers has disputed a report from the government’s Food Standards Agency, which stated it had to recall stuffing and cocktail sausages this week.

Read more
European Union

Plea to fly grandma home from hospital

Thu, 10:40 David Hannant
Marilynn Hutchins, who is in a coma after a fall in Tenerife. Picture: Samantha Bailey

A family have made a heartfelt plea to bring a great-grandmother home from Tenerife, where she has been in a coma since the beginning of the month.

Read more

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up