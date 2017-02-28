Search

Great Yarmouth Masonic meeting boosts Norfolk good causes

28 February, 2017 - 14:03
This picture shows the Provincial Grand Master, Stephen Allen (left) presenting the donation to Keith Savage of 901 Troop Marine Cadets (middle). Also pictured is Tony Jacobs (right), Charity Steward from Great Yarmouth based Lodge of Friendship which raised the money. Photo: Richard Pryor

Richard Pryor

A meeting of senior Norfolk members of Masonic lodges across the county has seen six good causes share nearly £17,000 in donations.

The meeting at the Great Yarmouth Masonic Centre saw more than 100 brethren and partners attend the Provincial Grand Masters’ Lunch for Worshipful Masters and Chapter First Principals.

Norfolk Carers Support received £10,000 from the Masonic Charitable Foundation, £3,000 was handed to Marine Cadets 901 Troop from the Lodge of Friendship, £1,966 was given to St Martins Housing Trust from the Norfolk Broads Lodge, £1,000 was handed to the Hamlet Centre from the Thorpe St Andrew Lodge, a £500 donation was given to Home-Start from the Lodge of Sincerity and £250 went to the 18th Norwich Scout Group from the Scout Lodge.

The drinks reception and lunch gave the charities and all the lodges an opportunity to find out more about each other.

Keywords: Norfolk

