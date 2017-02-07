Great Yarmouth MP welcomes £69m of LEP funding

Brandon Lewis MP Archant

Brandon Lewis MP for Great Yarmouth, has welcomed the news that the Communities Secretary, Sajid Javid, has announced a £69m cash boost for New Anglia LEP.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Last week’s funding is on top of £221.8m of Growth Deals funding awarded to New Anglia LEP since 2014.

The local enterprise partnership will use the cash to create jobs, support businesses and encourage growth right across Norfolk and Suffolk, and hopes that the total investment since 2014 could lead to the creation of 54,750 jobs, 6,800 new homes and bring £628m of extra investment to the region over the next ten years.

Mr Lewis: “It is a statement of confidence in the great businesses that we have in Norfolk and in Yarmouth. I particularly welcome the announcement that £12.4m will be used to support the Yarmouth and Lowestoft Enterprise Zone, and I look forward to seeing our great local businesses go from strength to strength.”