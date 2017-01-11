Search

Advanced search

Great Yarmouth optometrist Alexander Pennington suspended for failing to disclose convictions

11 January, 2017 - 18:34
Library photo of an opticians. Photo: Library/Gregg Brown

Library photo of an opticians. Photo: Library/Gregg Brown

An optometrist has been suspended from practice for failing to disclose convictions.

Comment

Alexander Pennington from Great Yarmouth has been banned from practice for three months after he did not tell his professional regulator of the convictions.

The General Optical Council (GOC), the UK regulator for optometrists and dispensing opticians, found his fitness to practise impaired by reason of convictions for a violent public order offence and disregard of an abatement order relating to the environment.

A report presented to the committee stated: “The registrant has admitted dishonesty in failing to inform the GOC of criminal convictions. He had failed to do so on two separate occasions while completing retention forms.

“In his oral evidence, he acknowledged that he knew that the convictions should have been disclosed on these forms but he was fearful of the consequences of disclosure.”

The report continued: “He told the committee that he bitterly regretted his dishonesty and would not under any circumstances behave in a similar fashion again.”

He also told the committee that he was completely committed to the profession and would never do anything in future to bring it into disrepute.

The committee, chaired by Rachel O’Connell, said: “The committee acknowledged that the convictions had no relation to the registrant’s clinical practice, however it considered that convictions of this nature did damage public confidence in the profession.

“Taking account of the registrant’s evidence as a whole, the committee considered the risk of future dishonesty to be low. However, the committee was satisfied that these instances of dishonest conduct required a finding of impairment to be made so as to maintain confidence in the profession and to declare and uphold proper standards of conduct and behaviour.

“In considering the appropriate sanction the committee took into account that the convictions and subsequent dishonesty were out of character, that there has been no repetition or previous conduct of a similar nature and that the registrant has developed significant insight. He appreciates the damage that this type of conduct causes to the profession”

Mr Pennington will begin his three month suspension period on February 2, 2017 if an appeal is not lodged before this date.

Keywords: United Kingdom

Other News

Updated: Is it going to snow in Norfolk and Suffolk? - Yellow warning issued for the end of the week

17:30 Geraldine Scott and Eleanor Pringle
Dog walkers battle through the snow in Catton Park. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Parts of the region could see snow tomorrow, as a yellow Met Office warning for the East of England remains in place.

Optometrist suspended for failing to disclose convictions

18:34 George Ryan
Library photo of an opticians. Photo: Library/Gregg Brown

An optometrist has been suspended from practice for failing to disclose convictions.

Updated: Flood warnings widened for coastal and Broads communities

13:34 George Ryan
Flood alerts have been extended for the Norfolk and Suffolk coast, and rivers in the Broads. Photo: Environment Agency

High tide levels are expected due to the combination of spring tides and a tidal surge according to the Environment Agency.

‘Stay away from the beaches’ warns Great Yarmouth Borough Council

17:16 David Hannant
Waves crashing over Gorleston pier. Picture: Liz Coates

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has warned people to stay away from beaches, promenades and piers in light of weather warnings.

Most Read

Updated: Flood warnings widened for coastal and Broads communities

13:34 George Ryan
Flood alerts have been extended for the Norfolk and Suffolk coast, and rivers in the Broads. Photo: Environment Agency

High tide levels are expected due to the combination of spring tides and a tidal surge according to the Environment Agency.

Read more
Environment Agency

Two men died in a single weekend at The Faymar in Great Yarmouth amid reports of a “bad batch of heroin”

Yesterday, 16:01 Dominic Gilbert
Eastgate House, Thorpe Road, where the Coroner's Court is situated in the ground floor. Picture: Denise Bradley

A 58-year-old long term drug user was the second man to be found dead at The Faymar B&B in Great Yarmouth in two days following reports of a “bad batch of heroin”, an inquest has heard.

Read more
UN Court

‘Stay away from the beaches’ warns Great Yarmouth Borough Council

17:16 David Hannant
Waves crashing over Gorleston pier. Picture: Liz Coates

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has warned people to stay away from beaches, promenades and piers in light of weather warnings.

Read more
Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Driver cut free from car after crash

Yesterday, 14:28 George Ryan
Picture: James Bass

A driver had to be cut from their car after a crash on the A47 near Lingwood and Burlingham.

Read more
Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

Updated: Forecasters issue yellow warning for snow in East Anglia

Yesterday, 15:23 Nicholas Carding
A car on a snow covered minor road near Halvergate. Picture: James Bass

The region could be set for snow towards the end of the week, with forecasters warning of Arctic air and winds moving south.

Read more
Met Office

Most Commented

Updated: Flood warnings widened for coastal and Broads communities

13:34 George Ryan
Flood alerts have been extended for the Norfolk and Suffolk coast, and rivers in the Broads. Photo: Environment Agency

High tide levels are expected due to the combination of spring tides and a tidal surge according to the Environment Agency.

Read more
Environment Agency

“Whenever I’m on the Norfolk coast and it’s a bit grim, I console myself with remembering that at least I’m not in Yarmouth”

Yesterday, 09:36 Ally McGilvray
Sir Winston Churchill's comment has provoked debate on the internet. Picture: PA ARCHIVE/GRAEME TAPLIN/JAMES BASS

Reddit readers react to Sir Winston Churchill’s comment on his visit to Cromer as a boy back in 1888 when he said: “I am not enjoying myself very much.”

Read more
United Kingdom

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up