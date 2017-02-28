Search

Great Yarmouth pancake race draws a large crowd

28 February, 2017 - 13:16
Team competing in the Great Yarmouth pancake races Picture Anthony Carroll

Team competing in the Great Yarmouth pancake races Picture Anthony Carroll

Archant

There has been a flipping good time in Great Yarmouth this afternoon as the town held a pancake race.

The winners of the pancake race Picture Anthony Carroll

Eight teams took part in the town centre races as about 100 people looked on and cheered as participants ran, flipped, stumbled and in some cases fell over.

Taking part in the race was a team from the Great Yarmouth Mercury and EDP office, which reached the semi-finals.

The winners were a joint team from Greggs and Swinton Insurance who received a golden frying pan as an award.

The award was handed out by town mayor Malcolm Bird, whose wife Donna took part in the races.

The Great Yarmouth Mercury team which reached the semi-finals Picture Anthony Carroll

The winning team was made up of Jak Hume and Shaun Redmond, both 26, from Swinton Insurance in Regent Street and Michael Savage, 30 and Tyler Martins from Greggs in King Street.

Civic events manager at Great Yarmouth Borough Council Laura Goodman said she thought the event went really well.

“There were a lot of people about for a Tuesday afternoon and it was nice to see lots of people taking part for a bit of fun. There were lots of happy faces in the town centre.”

She added hopefully will make some money for the food bank too, with all the entries fees going to the charity.

Great Yarmouth pancake race Picture; David Wiles

Keywords: Malcolm Bird

