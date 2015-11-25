Search

Great Yarmouth puncture wound victim update

10:57 09 January 2017

Police have appealed for information. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2011

A Great Yarmouth man who suffered a puncture wound to his chest remains in hospital after being assaulted last week.

The man, who is in his 20s, was taken to Papworth Hospital last Thursday, after an incident which is believed to have taken place in the Havelock Road area, close to the Red Herring pub.

Police say he is still in hospital but his condition has improved over the weekend and is expected to be discharged within the next few days.

He was found by members of the public after the incident, which is believed to have happened between 8.30 and 8.45pm. They then contacted emergency services, who took him to the Cambridgeshire hospital, which specialises in heart and lung matters.

Police today launched a fresh appeal for information, with investigations still ongoing into the assault.

Anybody who information should contact Norfolk Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

