Great Yarmouth Town FC allegedly banned from using drone to film matches by Football Association

Action from the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division match, Great Yarmouth Town (yellow/black) V Ely City. Hadyn Davis for Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

The Football Association has allegedly banned Great Yarmouth Town FC from using a drone to film its games.

In a Twitter post, the club said the aerial footage was used for match analysis. But it claimed that further use of the drone had now been banned by the FA.

The club said it had a full Civil Aviation Authority certification and liability insurance to use the machine.

A post on Twitter by the club, which plays in the Eastern Counties League Premier Division, said: “Recent aerial footage used for analysis & filmed by @skyvertical by drone. Further use has been banned by the FA. Useful while we had it!”

• More updates to follow.