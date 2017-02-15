Search

Great Yarmouth Town FC banned from using drones for safety reasons

15 February, 2017 - 17:00
Recent aerial footage used for analysis & filmed by @skyvertical by drone. Picture: Skyverticle

Recent aerial footage used for analysis & filmed by @skyvertical by drone. Picture: Skyverticle

skyvertical

A football club has been banned from flying a drone at its ground for safety reasons.

The ban comes after a drone filmed a match at Great Yarmouth Town’s historic ground in Wellesley Road.

Later the club was told by the FA it could not do so again in the future after concerns about safety.

Joint first team manager Martyn Sinclair said the filming took place on Saturday, January 21 when the Bloaters were playing Clacton at home.

He said the club had been approached by a local company wanting to demonstrate what it could do when it came to recording a game of football and that the filming was “a one off.”

The drone, said to be “about the size of a dustbin lid” flew at least 150ft above the ground and provided a very good view of the whole area.

In a tweet the club said: “We have full CAA certification and liability insurance.”

The fixture saw the Bloaters clad in pink for charity and the match went on to raise £500 and it finished 1-1.

Decent weather to do the aerial filming for great Yarmouth football club. Picture: Rory Buttle / SkyverticleDecent weather to do the aerial filming for great Yarmouth football club. Picture: Rory Buttle / Skyverticle

Why drones?

According to The Coaching Manual website, drones are one of the fastest growing technologies currently being used in football.

They have emerged as one of the most desirable technology solutions in applied football settings for observing player or team performance.

Recent aerial footage used for analysis & filmed by @skyvertical by drone. Further use has been banned by the FA. Useful while we had it!. Picture: SkyverticleRecent aerial footage used for analysis & filmed by @skyvertical by drone. Further use has been banned by the FA. Useful while we had it!. Picture: Skyverticle

Analysts and coaches predominantly work off a tactical wide angle for their video analysis requirements, which needs a high level of elevation.

This wide angle footage is pivotal in all aspects of the video analysis workflow.

Other incidents

• Albania v Serbia qualifier - The Euro 2016 qualifying match in Belgrade in October 2014 was abandoned with the score goalless after fighting broke out between players, fans and team officials. The brawl, which involved representatives of both sides and pitch invaders from the stands, arose after the drone lowered a flag bearing an insignia of “Greater Albania”. It was caught by the Serbia defender Stefan Mitrovic.

• Spying mission? - French manager Didier Deschamps expressed concerns that France’s preparations for their World Cup game against Honduras have been compromised by a possible spying mission after a drone hovered over their training camp in Brazil.

The France manager said that Fifa was carrying out an investigation into the bizarre incident, which took place during a training session at the team’s base.

