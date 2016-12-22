Search

Greggs Bakery reopens in Great Yarmouth but bread is not baked on the premises

15:15 22 December 2016

The Greggs store in Great Yarmouth has undergone a refit. Picture: George Ryan

The Greggs store in Great Yarmouth has undergone a refit. Picture: George Ryan

The long awaited refitted shop of popular bakery chain Greggs has re-opened.

The store has a more modern look, however the on-site bakery has gone and fresh bread is delivered daily instead. Seating and free Wi-Fi is also available for customers.

Lee Bleach, shop manager at Greggs Great Yarmouth King Street, said: “I’m very proud to be managing this new-look shop and the shop team are looking forward to hearing what the local community think.”

