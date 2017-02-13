Search

Advanced search

Happisburgh cocaine find leads to beach warning over “undesirables”, councillor says

13 February, 2017 - 15:10
Library image of holdalls which were found washed up on Hopton beach near Great Yarmouth on Thursday. Picture: NATIONAL CRIME AGENCY/PA WIRE

Library image of holdalls which were found washed up on Hopton beach near Great Yarmouth on Thursday. Picture: NATIONAL CRIME AGENCY/PA WIRE

People in Happisburgh have been told not to go down to a stretch of beach where what is believed to be part of a £50m stash of cocaine washed-up, it has been claimed.

4 Comments

One Happisburgh parish councillor, who did not wish to be named, said: “Everyone is talking about it. We heard that a package had been found at Cart Gap and the advice is not to go down there at night because it could be too dangerous – we don’t know what kind of undesirables may be lurking about.”

The latest discovery of a package at Cart Gap is not the first unusual find to be made on that stretch of coastline.

In 1953, crates of oranges were washed ashore following a shipwreck off Happisburgh.

Related articles

4 comments

  • haha Alan, funniest comment on EDP. On a serious note, when is the NCA going to wake up and defend the coastline, god knows how many tonnes of drugs pass undetected because of what 4 ships policing the waters, another joke on this country

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Dave B

    Monday, February 13, 2017

  • Predictive text...yuk Assure should read ashore!!!

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    MIKEJ

    Monday, February 13, 2017

  • It wasn't just oranges that came assure in 1953. I remember sealed tins of Australian fruit cake been pulled out of the sea off Wells Bar. Very tasty too.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    MIKEJ

    Monday, February 13, 2017

  • But we are allowed to still go..? That`s good i do not want to be told to stay away i mean its a public beach and i may find something to pay off the bills..!!

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Alan Sowle

    Monday, February 13, 2017

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Great Yarmouth Mercury visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Great Yarmouth Mercury staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Great Yarmouth Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Other News

Enterprise agency Nwes acquires Nottingham-based NBV in growth move

18:13 Mark Shields
Kevin Horne, chief executive of Nwes. Picture: Nwes.

East Anglian enterprise agency Nwes has made its second major acquisition in four months, after snapping up a counterpart in the East Midlands.

Woman dies at property in Gorleston

17:20 Jessica Long
The East Anglian Air Ambulance helicopter landed in Gorleston following emergency at New College Close. Photo: Travis PiperClark

Emergency services were called to a property in Gorleston on Monday afternoon following a medical emergency.

Tidal surge evacuation exhibition is held in Great Yarmouth

16:12
The safety exhibition in Yarmouth market place Picture; David Wiles

A safety exhibition has been held in Great Yarmouth to remind residents how important it is that people evacuate their homes during a tidal surge of flood alert.

Extra officers on patrol after further discoveries of drugs on beaches

15:39 George Ryan
Holdalls found washed up on Hopton beach near Great Yarmouth, containing around 360 kilos of cocaine. Picture: NATIONAL CRIME AGENCY/PA WIRE

Extra law enforcement officers are being stationed along the east coast as it emerged there had been further discoveries of suspected class A drugs at beaches along a 35 mile stretch of coast.

Most Read

Woman dies at property in Gorleston

17:20 Jessica Long
The East Anglian Air Ambulance helicopter landed in Gorleston following emergency at New College Close. Photo: Travis PiperClark

Emergency services were called to a property in Gorleston on Monday afternoon following a medical emergency.

Read more
England Ambulance Service

Reports of more drugs washing up on beaches

10:14 George Ryan
Library image of holdalls which were found washed up on Hopton beach near Great Yarmouth on Thursday. Picture: NATIONAL CRIME AGENCY/PA WIRE

Reports of more drugs washing up on the Norfolk coast are being investigated by police.

Read more

Man dies despite attempts to save life

11:12 George Ryan
Library image of an East of England Ambulance Service vehicle. Picture Simon Finlay

A man has died despite attempts by ambulance crews and firefighters to save his life.

Read more

Extra officers on patrol after further discoveries of drugs on beaches

15:39 George Ryan
Holdalls found washed up on Hopton beach near Great Yarmouth, containing around 360 kilos of cocaine. Picture: NATIONAL CRIME AGENCY/PA WIRE

Extra law enforcement officers are being stationed along the east coast as it emerged there had been further discoveries of suspected class A drugs at beaches along a 35 mile stretch of coast.

Read more
Brandon Lewis

Great Yarmouth health care team is praised in patient survey

13:16 Anthony carroll
The out of hospital team Pictre : ECCH

The first out of hospital team to start providing health and social care to people in their own homes in the Great Yarmouth area has been given a vote of confidence by patients in a survey.

Read more
James Paget University Hospital

Most Commented

Happisburgh cocaine find leads to beach warning over “undesirables”, councillor says

15:10 Anthony Carroll
Library image of holdalls which were found washed up on Hopton beach near Great Yarmouth on Thursday. Picture: NATIONAL CRIME AGENCY/PA WIRE

People in Happisburgh have been told not to go down to a stretch of beach where what is believed to be part of a £50m stash of cocaine washed-up, it has been claimed.

Read more

Vandals destroy life-saving public defibrillator in Gorleston

Yesterday, 16:45 Simon Ward
Defibrillator vandalised at Gorleston Links Bowls Club February 10. PHOTOS: Jayne Biggs

The mother of a seven-year-old girl whose life was saved by a defibrillator has said she is “devastated” after a life-saving machine she installed for the benefit of the community has been destroyed by vandals.

Read more
James Paget University Hospital

Local Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter