Happisburgh cocaine find leads to beach warning over “undesirables”, councillor says

Library image of holdalls which were found washed up on Hopton beach near Great Yarmouth on Thursday. Picture: NATIONAL CRIME AGENCY/PA WIRE

People in Happisburgh have been told not to go down to a stretch of beach where what is believed to be part of a £50m stash of cocaine washed-up, it has been claimed.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

One Happisburgh parish councillor, who did not wish to be named, said: “Everyone is talking about it. We heard that a package had been found at Cart Gap and the advice is not to go down there at night because it could be too dangerous – we don’t know what kind of undesirables may be lurking about.”

The latest discovery of a package at Cart Gap is not the first unusual find to be made on that stretch of coastline.

In 1953, crates of oranges were washed ashore following a shipwreck off Happisburgh.