Search

Advanced search

Pipeline industry is focus of Great Yarmouth company’s innovations

21 February, 2017 - 12:39
ATAM Group, Great Yarmouth - Pic by TMS Media Ltd

ATAM Group, Great Yarmouth - Pic by TMS Media Ltd

© TMS Media Ltd

Pioneering cost-cutting technology for the pipeline industry is being hatched by a Norfolk company drawing on half a century of experience in the specialist sector.

Partners at ATAM Group at Great Yarmouth have created what they call innovative equipment to help inspect wind turbines, and to clean, inspect and dry new piping - along with custom-built ROV technology.

They could also be used on a variety of on and offshore applications from pipelines and processing plants to wind farms across the world.

The company is patenting a piping camera inspection system that inspects on its inward journey, then uses air jets to clean away internal debris on the way back – saving the need for a trio of tasks involving camera inspection, hydro washing then drying.

The innovative system will be able to work in pipes measuring 140mm to 500mm in diameter.

ATAM is also developing software which will be engaged on both the services and asset management divisions of the group.

It will eliminate the need for carrying paper maps on clients’ sites – replacing it with intrinsically-safe electronic tablets mapping the location of equipment and flanges, showing current certification plus a real-time update of ongoing work through Cloud technology.

The company, on the Harfeys Industrial Estate, is also working with a ROV manufacturer to provide equipment and solutions for checking and cleaning a variety of structures from ship hulls to tanks and turbine masts.

Powerful magnetic ROVs can be attached to the steel structures then driven, using powerful crawler tracks, armed with tooling to meet clients’ specific requirements.

The innovations sprang from the front-line experience of business partner Mark Loades.

He and business partner Adrian Durrant have worked on projects all over the globe – from Malaysia and Africa to the North Sea and United States.

Mr Loades said: “This is a really exciting time for our company – and we have lots of other ideas we want to develop.”

ATAM will be on stand A2 at the East of England Energy Group’s SNS2017 event at the Royal Norfolk Showground between March 1 and 2.

Keywords: United States Africa

Other News

Tributes paid to ‘good and caring’ detective chief inspector

15:42 Geraldine Scott
Andy Ninham carrying evidence bags in 2003. Photo:John Hocknell

Tributes have been paid to a retired Norfolk detective chief inspector who has been remembered as a ‘good and caring gentleman’ after he died.

Mother’s plea to reunite son with lost Puma

15:32 George Ryan
The missing toy Puma. Picture: Louise Tiller

A mother has made a desperate plea to reunite her son with his beloved stuffed Puma toy.

Police schedule SNAP meetings in Great Yarmouth areas for March

15:22
SNAP meetings are being held

Great Yarmouth Police has released details of the next string of Safer Neighbourhood Action Panel meetings in the borough.

Stained glass windows brighten up Gorleston hospital

15:17
Ruth Straughan and Ian Walker standing by the new stained glass windows Picture: JPUH

An artist has created four stained glass windows to brighten up the James Paget University Hospital’s day care unit.

Most Read

Spate of dead seals washed up on Norfolk coast continues

Yesterday, 11:57 Louisa Baldwin
Is there something lurking in the deep?

Fresh sightings of dead seals and porpoises on Happisburgh and Great Yarmouth beaches have raised concern over what could be lurking off the Norfolk coast.

Read more

Southtown Road in Great Yarmouth set for three weeks of roadworks

Yesterday, 12:02
A diversion sign is put in place on Southtown Road. Picture: Anne Edwards

A busy Great Yarmouth road is facing three weeks of delays due to a trio of planned roadworks.

Read more
Norfolk County Council

Moving tributes paid to Norfolk local authorities lawyer Chris Skinner

Yesterday, 17:23 DAVID HANNANT
Chris Skinner at his time as head of legal services in Yarmouth

Tributes have been paid to a lawyer who provided key legal services to local authorities in Norfolk.

Read more
Norfolk County Council

Stretch of busy Great Yarmouth road to close for two nights

09:54
The stretch of Pasteur Road which will be closed next week. Pictrue: Norfolk County Council

A stretch of a crucial road connecting Great Yarmouth and Gorleston is to be closed overnight for two evenings next week for repair work.

Read more
Norfolk County Council

Fire crews cut off car roof to rescue casualty following two car crash in Caister

11:35 Liz Coates
Picture Archant Library.

Fire crews cut the roof off a car to free a man trapped inside following a collision in Caister.

Read more
Norfolk police

Most Commented

Fire crews cut off car roof to rescue casualty following two car crash in Caister

11:35 Liz Coates
Picture Archant Library.

Fire crews cut the roof off a car to free a man trapped inside following a collision in Caister.

Read more
Norfolk police

Local Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter