Search continues for missing man Andrew Watson

Andrew Watson is still missing Picture: Joanne King Archant

Police are continuing to search for Andrew Watson who went missing yesterday.

Mr Watson, 47 and who lives in the Great Yarmouth area, was last seen at work in Caistor St Edmund at lunchtime on Monday.

He is white, 6ft tall, medium build with balding blond hair.

It is believed he may have been wearing blue shorts and tan coloured work boots.

Police say he lives in Bradwell and officers remain concerned for his welfare and are liaising with Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue in the Caistor St Edmund area.

Anybody who has seen Mr Watson or knows of his current whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police immediately on 101 quoting CAD 223 of Monday 20 August 2018.