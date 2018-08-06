Have your say on how the Middlegate estate in Great Yarmouth should be regenerated

The Middlegate Estate in Great Yarmouth. Photo: George Ryan Archant

Residents will have the opportunity to share their ideas on how the Middlegate estate can be improved on Friday, September 7.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council is inviting people to a design workshop which will take place at Yarmouth library.

It is hoped people can explore the ideas for potential improvements to the estate with residents getting a better understanding of what developments are possible.

The areas people are invited to discuss include possible housing improvements, community facilities and youth provision, as well as improving connectivity to the town centre and making the most of the area’s cultural heritage.

People are welcome to drop into the workshop any time between noon and 8pm. However, if those attending are wanting to see a presentation of the current ideas and take part in group discussions, people are asked to arrive at either at 12.30pm, 3.30pm or 6.30pm with the same presentation taking place at each slot.