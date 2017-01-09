Search

Have you seen these stunning images of hundreds of seals?

09 January, 2017 - 17:09
An aerial photo taken above Scroby Sands off Great Yarmouth. Photo: Mike Page

An aerial photo taken above Scroby Sands off Great Yarmouth. Photo: Mike Page

Copyright Mike Page, All Rights Reserved

These amazing images show hundreds of seals and their pups on Scroby Sands in Great Yarmouth.

An aerial photo taken above Scroby Sands off Great Yarmouth. Photo: Mike PageAn aerial photo taken above Scroby Sands off Great Yarmouth. Photo: Mike Page

The animals can be seen in these aerial images enjoying the sunshine.

The sandbank is about a mile off the shore and can be seen from Great Yarmouth’s beaches.

Abandoned yacht

An aerial photo taken above Scroby Sands off Great Yarmouth. Photo: Mike PageAn aerial photo taken above Scroby Sands off Great Yarmouth. Photo: Mike Page

A Russian sailor had to be rescued by lifeboat crews twice in the space of a week in December 2015.

The first saw a routine training exercise turned into a real emergency after Caister lifeboat were alerted to a stricken yachtsman. Within 20 minutes two members of the lifeboat crew were on board the yacht Olivia, where they found the yachtsman had injured his right hand.

However, this was not the last that crews would hear from Olivia, as Great Yarmouth and Gorleston Lifeboat was called to Scroby Sands just six days later, when the yacht again got into difficulty and had run aground on the sandbank.

They tried to tow the yacht off, but weather conditions made it impossible, so the sailor was rescued, and the yacht abandoned and has remained ever since.

