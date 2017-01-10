Have your say on the future of Great Yarmouth town centre

A consultation into plans to transform Great Yarmouth town centre with a new cinema, restaurant and remodelled market starts this week.

The three-week public consultation goes on until Monday, January 30.

People’s views will help shape the vision, which includes aspirations and opportunities to lift the town centre’s overall offer, including shopping and leisure, housing, transport links and its visual appearance.

In a joint statement, the council’s political group leaders, Cllrs Graham Plant, Kay Grey, Trevor Wainwright and Adrian Myers, said: “The public have identified Great Yarmouth town centre as a top priority, and the borough council has responded with the Town Centre Initiative, which has already helped to boost the town centre.”

The draft Masterplan can be read in full by going to at www.great-yarmouth.gov.uk/have-your-say or call in at the Town Hall for more details.

Transformation

• The Conge – New mixed use, residential led development lining up both sides of the lower half of the road

Train station – Improving the overall arrival by experience by road and rail, including clear information signage and well lit spaces

• Hall Plain – Long term plan linked to introduction of third river crossing. The project aims to make it a “premium leisure based development” with the creation of a food and drink quarter and promotion of guest houses and hotels

• The Rows – Design improvements with better signage and lighting

The project is scheduled to be delivered in three phases.

The second phase, between 2019 and 2020, is described as the earliest reasonable deadline by which such major capital projects can be designed, approved, funded and delivered.

From January 9 to January 30, people will be able to complete a consultation form which will be available in electronic and paper formats.

There will also be staffed drop-in exhibition stands in Market Gates on January 18 and 25.