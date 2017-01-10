Search

Advanced search

Have your say on the future of Great Yarmouth town centre

10 January, 2017 - 10:31
Hall Plain

Hall Plain

Archant

A consultation into plans to transform Great Yarmouth town centre with a new cinema, restaurant and remodelled market starts this week.

6 Comments
Market Place proposals Great YarmouthMarket Place proposals Great Yarmouth

The three-week public consultation goes on until Monday, January 30.

People’s views will help shape the vision, which includes aspirations and opportunities to lift the town centre’s overall offer, including shopping and leisure, housing, transport links and its visual appearance.

In a joint statement, the council’s political group leaders, Cllrs Graham Plant, Kay Grey, Trevor Wainwright and Adrian Myers, said: “The public have identified Great Yarmouth town centre as a top priority, and the borough council has responded with the Town Centre Initiative, which has already helped to boost the town centre.”

The draft Masterplan can be read in full by going to at www.great-yarmouth.gov.uk/have-your-say or call in at the Town Hall for more details.

Heart of Town CentreHeart of Town Centre

Transformation

• The Conge – New mixed use, residential led development lining up both sides of the lower half of the road

Train station – Improving the overall arrival by experience by road and rail, including clear information signage and well lit spaces

• Hall Plain – Long term plan linked to introduction of third river crossing. The project aims to make it a “premium leisure based development” with the creation of a food and drink quarter and promotion of guest houses and hotels

• The Rows – Design improvements with better signage and lighting

The project is scheduled to be delivered in three phases.

The second phase, between 2019 and 2020, is described as the earliest reasonable deadline by which such major capital projects can be designed, approved, funded and delivered.

From January 9 to January 30, people will be able to complete a consultation form which will be available in electronic and paper formats.

There will also be staffed drop-in exhibition stands in Market Gates on January 18 and 25.

Keywords: Trevor Wainwright Kay Grey Adrian Myers

6 comments

  • Really think they ought to sort the market place and regent Street first before getting Into these hairbrained ideas. There is so much that needs doing ,get it tidied up , and occupied first , cannot begin to think what visitors think !!!

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Muddy

    Tuesday, January 10, 2017

  • Have heard these ideas a hundred times. Stop talking and start achieving something and we might be interested.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    KEVIN FRANCIS

    Tuesday, January 10, 2017

  • One thing they could do to improve the town centre is have a warden there to impose large fines on the idiots who sit and feed chips to the gulls and pigeons, the Market Place is one big flying toilet and a disgrace to any town. Not to mention all the empty shops that litter the place. Cloud Cuckoo land councillors again. Until the council wake up GY will just continue to decline.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Mr T

    Tuesday, January 10, 2017

  • What planet do these councillor's live on. They cannot even attract big retailers to the town when 3 of the biggest buildings are empty. If you are going to build a cinema in town surely it would fit in the old co op. What does the town centre manage do all day. Put some effort in to what we have then expand.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    dr. macca

    Tuesday, January 10, 2017

  • I agree with Jordan and her views on the plain.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Edith

    Tuesday, January 10, 2017

  • There are not the hours on here to tell what people think of this plain..So the seats near the old banks are going to seat people with coffees and tea,,where are they putting this cafe..The council what to ask people about the state of the town,,empty shops,,BSH and Marks and Spencers all shut,,You could do so much with these shops.The arcade is a sad sight,,more empty shops,,all because the high rents,,if you half it they would soon be taken.The council are greedy and yet they spend over a million on the Waterways.Wake up and smell the coffee,,this plain will never happen.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    jordan

    Tuesday, January 10, 2017

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Great Yarmouth Mercury visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Great Yarmouth Mercury staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Great Yarmouth Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Other News

Two men died in a single weekend at The Faymar in Great Yarmouth amid reports of a “bad batch of heroin”

16:01 Dominic Gilbert
Eastgate House, Thorpe Road, where the Coroner's Court is situated in the ground floor. Picture: Denise Bradley

A 58-year-old long term drug user was the second man to be found dead at The Faymar B&B in Great Yarmouth in two days following reports of a “bad batch of heroin”, an inquest has heard.

Could there be trouble ahead for Horsey seals after record breeding season?

17:28 Liz Coates
A baby seal pup at Horsey. Picture: James Bass

A Norfolk seal colony has again recorded its best-ever breeding season prompting concerns for the future if it continues to expand at the same rate.

Updated: Forecasters issue yellow warning for snow in East Anglia

15:23 Nicholas Carding
A car on a snow covered minor road near Halvergate. Picture: James Bass

The region could be set for snow towards the end of the week, with forecasters warning of Arctic air and winds moving south.

Driver cut free from car after crash

14:28 George Ryan
Picture: James Bass

A driver had to be cut from their car after a crash on the A47 near Lingwood and Burlingham.

Most Read

Officers warn ‘Amazon’ scam could cost people dearly

Yesterday, 09:57 Staff reporter
File photo dated 25/11/15 of an Amazon sign, as the retail giant has launched a free one-hour restaurant delivery service for Prime members in London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Wednesday September 7, 2016. The service is the latest effort by the online retailer to attract customers to its £79-a-year subscription base following ultra-fast delivery offers and the launch of Amazon Fresh food deliveries in June. See PA story CONSUMER Amazon. Photo credit should read: Nick Ansell/PA Wire

Watchdogs have warned people in Norfolk to be on their guard about scam emails claiming to be from Amazon.

Read more

Updated: Forecasters issue yellow warning for snow in East Anglia

15:23 Nicholas Carding
A car on a snow covered minor road near Halvergate. Picture: James Bass

The region could be set for snow towards the end of the week, with forecasters warning of Arctic air and winds moving south.

Read more
Met Office

Gallery: £1.7m to restore unique attraction

Yesterday, 14:49 George Ryan
GREAT YARMOUTH HOLIDAY MAKERS TAKING A TRIP ON THE WATERWAYS DATED AUGUST 21ST 1955 OR 1956 PLATE P2199 FOA Aug 2014

Plans to restore a unique tourist attraction to its former glory have been given a boost after receiving a £1.7m grant.

Read more
Bernard Williamson

Well known Gorleston businessman dies aged 86

Yesterday, 09:25 David Hannant
Bryan Westbrook pictured in Nelly's Sweet Shop, Picture: Submitted by Ian Westbrook

A man who spent decades as a pillar of his community, providing the town with entertainment and sweet treats, has died aged 86.

Read more
London

Have you seen these stunning images of hundreds of seals?

Yesterday, 17:09 George Ryan
An aerial photo taken above Scroby Sands off Great Yarmouth. Photo: Mike Page

These amazing images show hundreds of seals and their pups on Scroby Sands in Great Yarmouth.

Read more

Most Commented

Have your say on the future of Great Yarmouth town centre

10:31 George Ryan
Hall Plain

A consultation into plans to transform Great Yarmouth town centre with a new cinema, restaurant and remodelled market starts this week.

Read more
Trevor Wainwright

“Whenever I’m on the Norfolk coast and it’s a bit grim, I console myself with remembering that at least I’m not in Yarmouth”

09:36 Ally McGilvray
Sir Winston Churchill's comment has provoked debate on the internet. Picture: PA ARCHIVE/GRAEME TAPLIN/JAMES BASS

Reddit readers react to Sir Winston Churchill’s comment on his visit to Cromer as a boy back in 1888 when he said: “I am not enjoying myself very much.”

Read more
United Kingdom

Gallery: £1.7m to restore unique attraction

Yesterday, 14:49 George Ryan
GREAT YARMOUTH HOLIDAY MAKERS TAKING A TRIP ON THE WATERWAYS DATED AUGUST 21ST 1955 OR 1956 PLATE P2199 FOA Aug 2014

Plans to restore a unique tourist attraction to its former glory have been given a boost after receiving a £1.7m grant.

Read more
Bernard Williamson

Officers warn ‘Amazon’ scam could cost people dearly

Yesterday, 09:57 Staff reporter
File photo dated 25/11/15 of an Amazon sign, as the retail giant has launched a free one-hour restaurant delivery service for Prime members in London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Wednesday September 7, 2016. The service is the latest effort by the online retailer to attract customers to its £79-a-year subscription base following ultra-fast delivery offers and the launch of Amazon Fresh food deliveries in June. See PA story CONSUMER Amazon. Photo credit should read: Nick Ansell/PA Wire

Watchdogs have warned people in Norfolk to be on their guard about scam emails claiming to be from Amazon.

Read more

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up