Headshave at Great Yarmouth car showroom raises charity cash

Staff at a car showroom have shaved their hair off to raise charity funds in memory of a colleague’s father.

The five-strong team at Vauxhall retailer, Thurlow Nunn Great Yarmouth, braved the shave and raised a £1,800 in aid of the armed forces veterans charity Help for Heroes.

They shed their hair in memory of database regulator Therese Sargent’s father.

Staff from the sales, service and parts departments got on board to raise £900, which was then matched by Thurlow Nunn to bring the grand total to £1,800.

The five staff members all received a number one shave to mark the first anniversary of Mr Sargent’s death and raise money for a charity that was extremely close to his heart.

Ms Sargent, who organised the shave and took part as well, said: “I’m delighted that we have been able to raise such a significant amount of money in memory of my dad.

“Help for Heroes is a truly worthwhile charity and one that my dad was always very supportive of, so I was very keen to generate funds to help the charity continue their amazing work.

“I’d like to thank Richard, Shaun, James and Daniel who shaved their heads alongside me as it was an extremely brave thing to do and I couldn’t have done it without them.

“I’d also like to thank Thurlow Nunn for the very kind contribution – it really will make a huge difference to the charity.

“I know my dad would be delighted with what we’ve achieved.”

Dax Harding, general manager at Thurlow Nunn Great Yarmouth, said: “We’re extremely proud of the team as not everyone would shave all of their hair off for charity.

“It was very courageous and they have gone above and beyond the call of duty, so we’re only too happy to show our support by matching the funds raised.”

Help for Heroes supports serving personnel, reservists and veterans who have suffered injuries or illness as a result of their service to the nation. It also supports their families.

It is estimated that least 66,090 people need, or will need, support in some form.

For information on the Help for Heroes charity and to make a donation to support its vital work visit its website at www.helpforheroes.org.uk