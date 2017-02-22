Health chiefs urge GPs and public to increase use of cheaper drugs instead of branded products

Every year around £4.7m worth of medicines is wasted, NHS figures suggest. Ben Birchall/PA Wire Archant

GPs and people across Norfolk and Waveney are being urged to support a campaign aimed at reducing the amount of medicines wasted each year.

Health chiefs say £4.7m worth of medicines are wasted every year through unnecessary prescriptions and unused medication, and a campaign was set up last year to raise awareness of the issue.

That campaign is now in its final phase, which focuses on using generic medicines wherever possible instead of branded products that can be up to 80pc more expensive.

Michael Dennis, head of medicines optimisation at Great Yarmouth and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “These medicines do the same job as their more expensive counterparts, and have been rigorously tested to make sure they meet the same high safety standards.

“Please help your NHS to cut back on unnecessary expense so that it can make the best use of its resources.”