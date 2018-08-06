Reader letter: Something needs to be done about ex-Pontins site before it’s too late
PUBLISHED: 16:04 07 September 2018
Archant
Regarding the comments made by P Turner about Pontins old site: If they lived here they would know the site is so derelict it is beyond repair and totally unsafe.
The fencing is repaired weekly but they still get in and the fire services are called out two or three times a week.
Richardsons did offer to buy it but were refused as were other perspective buyers.
C Gallagher was right in what he said and we as a village are fed up with being woken by noise and toxic smoke in the village.
Someone will get killed in there before long.
S Chambers
Beach Road
Hemsby