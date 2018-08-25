Herring festival sees 30 stones of fish cooked and eaten

Hemsby herring festival Picture: DAN HURD Archant

People have enjoyed munching their way through 30 stones worth of herring at an annual lifeboat fundraiser.

The Longshore Herring Festival was held at Hemsby beach on Sunday in celebration of the area’s important fishing traditions and heritage.

The event was held by Hemsby Lifeboat Station and included live music, a parade and barbecued herring to eat on the beach.

The herring were cooked by the lifeboat station’s crew and they proved a hit in the taste and fundraising stakes.

Dan Hurd, coxswain at Hemsby Lifeboat, said: “What a fantastic day. We had so much support from the public, 30 stone of herring went by 1.30pm and the day raised nearly £3,500.

“I would like to thank the crew and shop staff who started at 6am this morning to make the day a success.”

There was a dogs display, an auction, tombola, a raffle, games, model trucks for the children to play on and music.