Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Herring festival sees 30 stones of fish cooked and eaten

PUBLISHED: 12:08 27 August 2018 | UPDATED: 12:08 27 August 2018

Hemsby herring festival Picture: DAN HURD

Hemsby herring festival Picture: DAN HURD

Archant

People have enjoyed munching their way through 30 stones worth of herring at an annual lifeboat fundraiser.

Hemsby herring festival Picture: DAN HURD Hemsby herring festival Picture: DAN HURD

The Longshore Herring Festival was held at Hemsby beach on Sunday in celebration of the area’s important fishing traditions and heritage.

The event was held by Hemsby Lifeboat Station and included live music, a parade and barbecued herring to eat on the beach.

The herring were cooked by the lifeboat station’s crew and they proved a hit in the taste and fundraising stakes.

Dan Hurd, coxswain at Hemsby Lifeboat, said: “What a fantastic day. We had so much support from the public, 30 stone of herring went by 1.30pm and the day raised nearly £3,500.

“I would like to thank the crew and shop staff who started at 6am this morning to make the day a success.”

There was a dogs display, an auction, tombola, a raffle, games, model trucks for the children to play on and music.

Other News

Herring festival sees 30 stones of fish cooked and eaten

52 minutes ago Anthony Carroll
Hemsby herring festival Picture: DAN HURD

People have enjoyed munching their way through 30 stones worth of herring at an annual lifeboat fundraiser.

Video: More details of fishing boat tragedy are revealed

58 minutes ago Anthony Carroll
The three men rescued from the liferaft Picture: Alexandra Rosen/PA Wire

The Belgian fishing boat that sank about 20 miles off the Norfolk coast without sending out a mayday message was called the Sonja.

Updated: Bodies of two missing fishermen found

Yesterday, 14:34 Anthony Carroll
The three men rescued from the liferaft Picture: Alexandra Rosen/PA Wire

The bodies of two fishermen have been found off the Norfolk coast following a long search.

‘Our condolences go out to the men’s family and their friends. It is a sad outcome’ - Lifeboatmen pay tribute to dead fishermen

Yesterday, 17:32 Anthony Carroll
Paul Garrod chairman of Caister lifeboat. Photo: Colin Finch

Senior lifeboatmen have spoken of their sadness after the bodies of two fishermen were found in the North Sea off Great Yarmouth. The men’s bodies were discovered and recovered by a Coastguard helicopter close to where their fishing boat had sunk on Saturday afternoon.

Most Read

Missing Bradwell Man Andrew Watson has been found safe and well

Saturday, August 25, 2018 Anthony Carroll
Bradwell man Andrew Watson has been found Picture: Joanne King

Missing Bradwell man Andrew Watson has been found, police have confirmed this evening.

Read more
Norfolk Police

‘Our condolences go out to the men’s family and their friends. It is a sad outcome’ - Lifeboatmen pay tribute to dead fishermen

Yesterday, 17:32 Anthony Carroll
Paul Garrod chairman of Caister lifeboat. Photo: Colin Finch

Senior lifeboatmen have spoken of their sadness after the bodies of two fishermen were found in the North Sea off Great Yarmouth. The men’s bodies were discovered and recovered by a Coastguard helicopter close to where their fishing boat had sunk on Saturday afternoon.

Read more
John Fox

“We are at our complete wits’ end with worry” - Dad’s emotional appeal for missing 12-year-old son

Monday, August 6, 2018 Sophie Wyllie
Dylan Blower, 12, who has gone missing from his home in Southtown near Great Yarmouth. Pcture: DAMIEN BLOWER

Searches are taking place for a 12-year-old boy who has gone missing from home.

Read more
Trafalgar College

Video: People are giving their say on £121m third crossing plan

Saturday, August 25, 2018 Anthony Carroll
Great Yarmouth third crossing video still, option 2. Photo: Norfolk County Council

The first in a series of public consultation events over the proposed £121m third river crossing for Great Yarmouth has been held in the town.

Read more
Norfolk County Council

Video: Large crowds turn out to cheer on charity truck convoy and delighted youngsters

Yesterday, 16:01 Anthony Carroll
The East Coast Truckers driving through Thorpe. Picture: Nick Butcher

Dozens of children are being given a day out they will never forget thanks to generous truckers and thousands of roadside wellwishers.

Read more
Norwich

Local Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy