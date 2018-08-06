House blaze tackled in Great Yarmouth treated as suspected arson

The scene of the fire Picture: Liz Coates Archant

A house fire has been tackled in Great Yarmouth following a suspected arson incident.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The scene of the fire in Victoria Road Picture: Liz Coates The scene of the fire in Victoria Road Picture: Liz Coates

The fire in Victoria Road, was reported to the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service at 10.53am.

It saw fire crews from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston called out and they were assisted by firefighters from Suffolk. Police and the ambulance service also attended the fire which saw parts of the road blocked off.

A statement from the fire service said: “Crews wearing BA used main and hose reel jets to extinguish. A thermal image camera was used to check for hotspots.”

It also saw people evacuated from nearby homes.

Norfolk police said it is being treated as a suspected arson incident.