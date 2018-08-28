Search

Could your Norfolk household be due a surface water rebate?

PUBLISHED: 17:05 09 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:16 09 November 2018

An Anglian Water team at work detecting and repairing leaks. Picture: Anglian Water.

An Anglian Water team at work detecting and repairing leaks. Picture: Anglian Water.

Archant

Anglian Water are appealing for eligible customers to claim surface water rebates.

Members of Anglian Water's intensive leakage investigation team. The company's plan for 2020-2025 has set some ambitious targets for reducing water leakage. Picture: Anglian WaterMembers of Anglian Water's intensive leakage investigation team. The company's plan for 2020-2025 has set some ambitious targets for reducing water leakage. Picture: Anglian Water

The rebates have been caused after a reduced charge for non-connected properties was introduced in 2000.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “Customers whose homes are not connected to the surface water drains are entitled to a reduction on their sewerage bill. We have asked customers to let us know if their charge is incorrect.

“In order to qualify for a reduced sewerage charge, all of the surface water from the property must go into a soakaway, this information can usually be found on property deeds.”

A soakaway is a section of absorbent ground that water drains into.

anglian water logoanglian water logo

Soakaway’s aren’t visible, but information on them should be mentioned in a properties title deeds, or be available on the original planning application, available from the local authorities.

The spokesperson for Anglian Water said: “As property deeds are not accessible to Anglian Water, we rely on our customers to contact us if they think they have a soakaway and are entitled to the rebate.

“We’ve promoted this advice through customer letters and leaflets, our website and reminders on their bills.”

If a customer can prove that none of their surface water drains into the public sewerage system, either directly or through intermediate sewers or drains, they can have their fixed sewerage charge reduced.

If an application for a rebate is declined, the decision can be reviewed by Anglian Water’s customer relations team.

In some circumstances They may arrange for a representative to visit the property to investigate further.

People can ask for a rebate if:

• If the property was built before 2000 we will backdate the reduction to April 2013 (the start of that financial year).

• If the property was built after 2000 and you have never been connected to the surface water drains we will backdate the reduction up to maximum of 6 years or your occupation date, whichever is the lesser.

• This backdate period is the same for all water companies and was set following consultation with the industry regulator, Ofwat.

For more information or to apply for reduced sewerage charges visit the Anglian Water Website.

