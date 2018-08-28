Search

Broads homes plan withdrawn as developer looks to win local support

PUBLISHED: 17:02 07 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:05 07 November 2018

Concerns have been raised about a riverside footpath close to planned new homes with moorings Picture: Julie Young

Julie Young

Controversial plans for riverside housing and moorings on the scenic River Bure have been withdrawn because of wrangling over a raft of issues.

The East Anglian Group with Everitt Marine Services is working up a redevelopment scheme for the Marina Quays site in Great Yarmouth close to Bure Park.

Planning documents in support of the application said the scheme would enhance an unloved area that lets the Broads down and provide a visitor stopping-off point that will benefit the town.

But opponents were quick to protest forming an action group, launching a petition, and posting hundreds of leaflets to residents.

Their main concern focussed on uncertainty over access and the status of a riverside footpath cutting through the site, culminating in a public meeting.

A statement from the Broad’s Authority, whose planners will decide on the scheme, said: “In August a planning application was submitted to the Broads Authority for the erection of eight residential dwellings, one mooring for Broads Authority use, 12 residential moorings, moorings allocated to dwellings, visitor moorings, the refurbishment of the marina building, and associated car parking and landscaping on land at Marina Quays in Great Yarmouth.

“Both statutory consultees and local residents cited various causes for concern with the application including public access and highway safety, design, and visual impact.

“Following extensive discussions with the applicants (East Anglian Marine Leisure LLP), the proposal was withdrawn in order for them to consider all responses and revise their application.

“The Broads Authority believes that a new application is likely to be submitted in the near future, if this proves to be the case all of those parties who responded to the application will be notified and invited to comment on the amended scheme.”

Ian Newman, director of East Anglian Marine Leisure said: “Having attended the public meeting there were a lot more concerns than we thought.

“So what we have done is withdraw the application and try and take on board the comments that were made at the meeting in order to resubmit.

“We are talking to people to see if there is a way forward and a compromise.”

Topic Tags:

