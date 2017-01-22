Search

Hopes are high that £3m sewer upgrade for Belton and Bradwell will end 50 years of flooding misery

11:49 24 January 2017

Bradwell village sign. Picture: James Bass

Bradwell village sign. Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2012

Heavy rain should no longer pose a flooding risk to people living in Bradwell blackspots once a £3m drainage scheme is complete.

Downpours in January 2016 saw raw sewage rushing into the road outside Hillside School in Bradwell.Downpours in January 2016 saw raw sewage rushing into the road outside Hillside School in Bradwell.

Archaeologists will start work at Belton and Bradwell pumping stations on Monday, ahead of upgrade work to reduce the flood risk and add capacity to the system.

The scheme will see a new 4km sewer to take away sewage from the villages and an underground tank for added storage before the water is processed, particularly in times of extreme rainfall.

It will also significantly reduce the amount of used water passing through the Morton Crescent Pumping Station.

A new pumping station on the current site on Stepshort Road, Belton, will also be built to cope with heavy downpours that at times have lifted manholes.

The new pumping station will pump used water away for it to be treated, before being put back into the environment.

The upgrades will be completed during the summer.

Sarah Dobson from Anglian Water said: “We are pleased to start delivering the �£3m upgrade works in Belton and Bradwell. Initially archaeologists will be working on site to complete specialist surveys before engineering work can start.

“As the work progresses we will continue to update local residents and a community update will be sent out shortly to residents in the area.”

The worst affected roads were in Lords Lane Bradwell, Yew Tree Close, and Stepshort in Belton,

The upgraded system will remove flows to Morton Crescent pumping station, and increase storage capacity in the network.

Borough council leader Graham Plant said: “This is great news for residents and local councillors who have fought for years not only for the problem of flooding to be recognised by Anglian Water, but also to have them invest in new pumps and capacity.

“I hope this removes the unnecessary worry residents may have had that the scheme may not go ahead.”

The problems gave UKIP councillor Carl Annison his main reason to stand for election.

He said he still had concerns about the time-frames given.

However he said the plans were “very impressive,” adding: “It looks like a proper job.”

