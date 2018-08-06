Search

Horse named in memory of David Bowie finds forever home after sanctuary rescue

PUBLISHED: 12:24 06 September 2018 | UPDATED: 12:24 06 September 2018

Zowie with new born foal Stardust in May 2016. Picture: Redwings Horse Sanctuary

A rescued horse has found its forever home at a boarding school in Surrey after being rescued by a Norfolk sanctuary.

Bowie was a very sickly foal when rescued in January 2016. Picture: Redwings Horse SanctuaryBowie was a very sickly foal when rescued in January 2016. Picture: Redwings Horse Sanctuary

Zowie, an eight-year-old piebald cob, was rescued in January 2016 from Haddiscoe, Norfolk, following a call from a concerned member of the public about a mare with a very poorly foal.

Redwings Horse Sanctuary, based in Hapton, near Norwich, and with centres in Aylsham and Fritton, responded to the call and found the foal in need of urgent veterinary care.

Zowie, who was very underweight, and her foal Bowie, were named by the Sanctuary in memory of David Bowie as the pop legend had died the day before the rescue.

Both were seized and taken to Redwings’ Horse Hospital.

Shortly after her rescue, Zowie gave birth to little Stardust. Picture: Redwings Horse SanctuaryShortly after her rescue, Zowie gave birth to little Stardust. Picture: Redwings Horse Sanctuary

Four months later, Zowie gave birth to another foal, called Stardust, and despite their difficult start all three thrived at the sanctuary, with Zowie being chosen to be rehomed as part of the charity’s rehoming programme.

Zowie, alongside Acer, Clyde, Tom, Noah, and Moto, has been rehomed to the Royal Alexandra and Albert School’s riding centre in Reigate, Surry.

While the horse has undergone basic handling training, her training under saddle to be a ridden horse is now the responsibility of her new guardians at the school.

Irini Economou, stables manager at the riding centre, explained why she was keen to rehome horses from the rescue charity: “We wanted to rehome from Redwings to give rescued ponies the opportunity to live at the School and be loved by the pupils.

Moto, Clyde, Acer, Tom, Zowie and Noah with pupils at the Royal Alexandra and Albert School Riding Centre. Picture: Redwings Horse SanctuaryMoto, Clyde, Acer, Tom, Zowie and Noah with pupils at the Royal Alexandra and Albert School Riding Centre. Picture: Redwings Horse Sanctuary

“Even though three of the ponies came to us unbacked, they have all taken to their training really well and Zowie is now enjoying gentle hacks around the school’s 200 acres of parklands as her training progresses.”

She added: “The Redwings staff have also been brilliant, from my original enquiry with their team, all the way through to a member of their rehoming team coming to Hickstead to support Moto and Clyde when they were in a jumping competition with our pupils.

“We are delighted to have the Redwings ponies in our riding school and have thoroughly enjoyed watching them progress.”

Redwings’ rehoming manager Rachel Angell said: “We are delighted that Zowie and our other five Redwings ponies, have found the happy ending they deserve at the Royal Alexandra and Albert School’s riding centre.

“They have excellent facilities and it’s so rewarding to see how well they are progressing in their training.”

